Our favorite Ninja Turtles split up and embark on individual journeys that will change the future of the Splinter Clan.

The Ninja Turtles break ties, but not hearts

Come on, don’t act surprised. After nearly four decades together, the members of Clan Splinter are saying their goodbyes and embarking on new adventures. But attention, TMNT #144the latest installment from IDW Publishing, has a twist: they leave with love in their hearts and hopes for a new beginning.

After defeating the evil Dr. Jasper Barlow, our beloved Turtles decide that life has something more to offer them. On a mission that led them to rescue the young mutant Mushroom and her family, they discover that the power of love and unity is irreplaceable. But, and there is always a but, they also realize that each turtle has a unique path to follow.

The trip back to Alaska

Alopex is not exactly the happiest girl in the TMNT world, but she has decided to leave the hate behind. After finding purpose alongside her Weasel friends, she has chosen to return to Alaska. With her former tormentor Oroku Saki welcomed into the Splinter Clan, it was difficult to contain her indignation, but she now sees the light at the end of the tunnel.

While Alopex travels to the frozen lands, Michelangelo and Jennika stay in Mutant Town. Make no mistake, this pair is not making excuses not to move. They see a golden opportunity to redefine themselvesbeing the new face of the mutant resistance and proving that they are much more than the shadows of their past.

Raphael and Leo, separate leaders

Raphael, always the rebel, has finally decided to listen to his adventurous instinct. He feels the open road calling to him and is ready to answer that call. This trip is the next step in its constant evolutionand boy, are we excited to see where it takes it.

For Leo, everything is a little more thoughtful. He leaves for Northampton, seeking to open Clan Splinter to new philosophies and less combative methods. It is a transition phasebut Leonardo sees an opportunity for new recruits like Carmen and Bob to join under his wise tutelage.

The origin of Clan Splinter

The Splinter Clan has not only been an emblem for TMNT, but also a true school of life for many fans. Founded by the mutant mouse Splinter, this clan is more than just a group of fighters. Offers a real family, united not only by their martial arts skills but also by loyalty and brotherly love. Every character, from Leonardo to Alopex herself, has experienced the care and teaching of Master Splinter, and that essence continues, even when they are apart.

Now, if you’re wondering if our beloved Turtles and their companions will ever be reunited, only time will tell. What is clear is that The ties that unite the Splinter Clan go beyond simple physical presence. Over the years, we have seen how these personalities have grown, facing not only external enemies like Shredder or Krang but also their own internal demons. These new paths they undertake are, without a doubt, an opportunity to expand what the Splinter Clan represents in this universe. So yes, the doors are open for a possible reunion, but in the meantime, Let’s enjoy the journey that each character has decided to take.

Warriors of tomorrow

Donatello, like his brother Leonardo, also goes to Northampton. But don’t think it’s for vacations; He joins the battle against the threat of Armaggon, a future that only he, Venus de Milo and April O’Neil seem willing to face.

But don’t panic, Ninja Turtles fans. This change may be just what our heroes need. Although separated, each is finding a new purpose, carrying with them the legacy of Clan Splinter. We can’t wait to see how these new story arcs will play out.. In the TMNT universe, change is the only constant. So why not embrace it?