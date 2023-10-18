He-Man and the Ninja Turtles will join forces for the Turtles of Grayskull collection and we already have a look at the first figures

That’s right folks, it sounds like a dream, but it’s a reality.: the two great toy franchises that marked the childhood of more than one are coming together in a good collaboration. I mean, of course, He-Man, the prince of Eterniaand the Ninja Turtlesthose four pizza-loving mutant chelonians.

Between toys and comics, a rivalry of decades

Now imagine this mash-up: the armor of Eternia blending in with the colorful bandanas and weapons of Leonardo, Raphael, Donatello and Michelangelo. And He-Man? Well, he will have to face his own mutation at the hands of a mutagen. Wait, there’s more! How about a Turtle-inspired Skeletor? This clash of the titans is called Turtles of Grayskulland it’s as bizarre and mind-blowing as it sounds.

If you are one of those who grew up in the 80s or 90s, these franchises probably sound more than familiar to you. At that time, the possibilities of a collaboration between Masters of the Universe from Mattel and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles from Playmates seemed null. They were the spearhead of two competing toy companies. But you already know, the times changeand since Nickelodeon acquired the rights to the Turtles, it seems like anything is possible.

According to Mattel’s press release, this new line of figures It is not just a nostalgic tribute, but an opportunity for new stories. We are talking about worlds that already have a beastly narrative potential. The first images show six figures: a mutated He-Man, Man-at-Arms, Krang, Leonardo, Donatello, and the hybrid villain Mouse-Jaw. But it doesn’t end there, the line is expected to also include characters like Shredder, Splinter, Teela, Hordak, Skeletor, Beast Man, Ram Man, Casey Jones, Mikey and Raph. Almost nothing!

A new milestone for collectors or a mistake? Only time will tell

Without a doubt, the big question is how these new toys will fit into the collector market.. He-Man and the Ninja Turtles figures have been coveted pieces for years, with some special editions selling for a pretty penny. But this is new territory. Fans will have to decide if these figures are a worthy combination to unite two beloved universes.or whether they will feel like something out of a runaway fan-fic.

Now, let’s talk a little about He-Man, Prince Adam of Eternia, which is at the center of this crossover. This character has remained in popular culture since his debut in the 1980s, even surviving a series of reboots and not-so-successful film adaptations. The fact that He-Man is still relevant today speaks to his enduring legacy.. It is hoped that this new twist, his “mutation”, will provide an extra spark that will rejuvenate both his image and that of our beloved Turtles.

Epic moments in miniature!

Set the alarm, because Turtles of Grayskull figures will be in stores starting January 2024. So now you know, start saving because this is one of those collaborations that you don’t want to miss.

Both franchises have celebrated or are about to celebrate their 40th anniversary. Masters of the Universe did it last year as a toy line, and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles will do it next year as a comic book creation. That is, these figures are a way to honor four decades of epic adventures and iconic characters.

We are facing a fusion that promises to take the nostalgia and imagination of the fans of both sagas to the limit.. Whether you like sword fights in Eternia or street fights in the sewers of New York, there is something here for everyone. Because of the power of the cowabunga, you can’t miss it!