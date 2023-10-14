Henry Selick, the director of The Nightmare Before Christmas, raises the themes that he could address in the prequel to his film, but Tim Burton would have to sign it again and he does not seem to be inspired.

This 2023, the stop-motion film The Nightmare Before Christmas, directed by Henry Selick and based on a story by Tim Burton, meets 30 years. Would it be a good time to relive it with a remakea prequel or one sequel?

To celebrate the anniversary of one of his greatest hits, Henry Selick y Chris Sarandon –the actor who gave life to Jack Skellington- has met with the magazine Peoplereviewing what it was like to work on that project and what possibilities there are of seeing a continuation of the film in the future.

The Nightmare Before Christmas was a very laborious film to make, but That wouldn’t stop Henry Selick from making a new installment. On the contrary, the director thinks that the film is “a perfect film (that) emerged at the perfect time, to become something much bigger as the years went by.”

Why has there never been a sequel to The Nightmare Before Christmas?

“I think that Tim (Burton)in particular, thinks: why mess with that?” Henry Selick explained. “Of course, you don’t need to make more money with a sequel“.

“He has had many other successes, and so far no one has had a great idea for a sequel. And I still think Tim has to decide. I don’t think there is any idea that will convince him.”

But, starting to speculate, the director of Nightmare Before Christmas believes that “it could be more interesting to do a prequel. There could be a more interesting story about how Jack became the King of Halloweentown“.

Chris Sarandon, for his part, would be delighted to return to embody Jack Skellington if a new installment of The Nightmare Before Christmas finally took place. “If there was a sequel, it would be there in a minute,” said the interpreter, who continues to work as a voice actor at 82 years old.