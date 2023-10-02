When the Kansas City Chiefs faced the New York Jets on Sunday night, the game was watched by a number of spectators that no analyst could have expected. The expectation was record. But what really excited fans was neither the Chiefs’ 23-20 victory over the Jets nor the beautiful style of play that both teams demonstrated on the field. It was the presence of Taylor Swift in the stands and the rumor that the artist is dating Chiefs player Travis Kelce.

Since this is news, the singer has transformed the NFL and the sports industry in the US. It’s what some have called “The Swiftie Effect.” And that means boosting ticket sales and audiences to unsuspected levels.

Transforming the NFL. When the Chiefs scored a touchdown, the stadium screens played over and over scenes of Swift cheering in slow motion. On the networks, her fans analyzed each behavior of the artist while she watched the game. NBC even used her song “Welcome to New York” as the soundtrack for her pre-game promotional video.

Taylor Swift is already the NFL. And the NFL is Taylor Swift.

So much so that the league itself changed its bio on X last week to “NFL (Taylor’s Version).” They know perfectly well that the singer’s alleged love relationship with the athlete is a much-needed marketing rocket currently for the competition, which in recent years has struggled to attract a younger audience outside of traditional sports.

A vein of gold. And it is that The winner of 12 Grammy Awards has an economic impact wherever she goes. We have seen it in her tour, which generated almost 5 billion dollars in the US alone. Now, his army of “Swifties” could help the NFL take off in the European market. “Taylor Swift’s presence at NFL games is gold dust for the league,” said Tom Scott, executive director of the consulting firm Trippant. Meanwhile, according to Fanatics, sales of Kelce shirts have already increased by 400%.

Audience record. In the three days after Swift appeared in a competitive game, ticketing platform Stubhub saw a 175% increase for the next Chiefs-Jets game, now the second most-watched game of the season. The total audience exceeded 24 million, making it the most watched NFL broadcast of the entire week. There was a 63% increase in the female audience between 12 and 49 years old (also the singer’s target demographic).

Gen Z and female audience. This TikTok video sums it up very well in which a young woman says: “Taylor Swift is about to make me watch a Chiefs game.” And the reality is that the artist’s appearance in the sports sphere could be helping the competition solve one of its most important challenges: attracting Generation Z, including women and girls. “Generation Z is especially elusive, since they do not consume in the traditional way of broadcasting,” Ian Trombetta, vice president of content marketing, influencers and social networks for the NFL, explained in this CBS article.

In fact, the league is already looking for ways to collaborate with celebrities who have strong fan bases. It recently released an ad in which Kim Kardashian calls Usher on the phone to tell him how he’ll be taking the stage at the Super Bowl in 2024. And that’s setting off a chain reaction: Other celebrities have started coming to the games. On Sunday, alongside Swift, Blake Lively, Ryan Renolds, Sophie Turner, Sabrina Carpenter and Hugh Jackman could be seen.

The NFL’s relationship with women. Furthermore, this “collaboration” could help the organization clean up an image that has been tarnished by multiple reports of discrimination and violence against women over the years. The league has been heavily criticized for allowing players accused of domestic violence or sexual assault to continue playing with impunity. Recently, six prosecutors sent a letter to the NFL commissioner criticizing the league for reports showing women were mistreated as NFL employees and for not doing enough to improve workplace culture.

