The technical base is that of the Interceptor but with more aptitude for scrambler-style off-roading. She could be one of the Royal Enfield novelties that we will see at EICMA

October 16, 2023

While we are all waiting for the latest details on the second generation of the Himalayan which will be officially presented on November 7 at EICMA, here are other images circulating of a model long requested by fans of the Indian brand. It’s about a scrambler variant based on the 650 twin from the Interceptor and Continental GT and the images published by AutoStreet and Rushlane show us a bike essentially ready for production. We remind you that the models with the 650 twin arrived in 2018, immediately pleasing not only for their successful style but also for the pleasantness of the mechanics. We can say that in practice Off road customizations for the Interceptor began immediately and many were calling for a more scrambler model and more inclined to tackle some dirt roads. This version could finally be on the way and we don’t know at the moment whether it will bear the name Hiker or not which was seen by many as a link between Interceptor and Himalayan and therefore also dedicated to tourism. From the images that portray the prototype being tested, it definitely seems more like a traditional scrambler and close in aesthetic taste to the rival Triumph Street Scrambler. As mentioned, the engine looks exactly like the same 648 cc, 47 HP twin-cylinder with a black finish, but the exhaust is a two in one. The double-cradle chassis and fuel tank would also appear to be the same as the Interceptor. The front wheel however appears to be 19 inches (on Interceptor it is 18″) and the tires are semi-knobby. The fork is upside-down and the rear shocks could be longer. The rear wheel appears to be a 17″ and perhaps the brake disc could be larger.

Certainly the saddle and side panels change which now show the classic oval-shaped number plate that “is very scrambler-like” and the trail-style handlebars that are higher and wider. Right here we also notice the presence of different instruments, circular and flatter in shape compared to the two Interceptor watches and which, indeed, recalls what was seen on the new Himalayan 452. We will therefore also see this scrambler in the definitive version in a few weeks Milan? Bets are accepted.