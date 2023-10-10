The New Yorker is one of the most famous journalistic publications in the world. And now he has achieved a record related to the world of comics and illustration.

The New Yorker’s most famous cartoon has broken sales records. One of the best-known cartoons of the New York publication in its entire history is also, apparently, the most reproduced of all time. This is Peter Steiner’s piece known as On the Internet, Nobody Knows You’re a Dog, which was published in 1993.

This cartoon by Peter Steiner in New Yorker has set a new sales record for single-panel comics at a recent auction. Specifically, it has reached $175,000 in bidding after the famous illustration On the Internet, Nobody Knows You’re a Dog was involved in a bidding war that significantly increased its price.

In total, the auction held on October 6 raised more than 1.3 million through the almost 500 artistic products that were auctioned. However, the illustration from the New Yorker by Peter Steiner He broke all the records. A rather remarkable curiosity, considering that it is a single-panel comic.

What is On the Internet, Nobody Knows You’re a Dog (1993)?

The 1993 New Yorker cartoon It was published during a time when the Internet had barely made great strides. At least, from a social point of view. From then on, On the Internet, Nobody Knows You’re a Dog became a symbolic representation of the dangers of the online world and hidden identities.

At the end of the day, we don’t really know who’s on the other side of the screen until what we discover. However, the original author never wanted to convey that message. “My work had nothing to do with the Internet,” said Peter Steiner. “It was about my feeling that I was getting my way.”

“I realized that the vignette is autobiographical and that it is about being an imposter or feeling like an imposter,” the illustrator continued explaining. “I have had several bumpy races and in all of them I have felt a bit of an imposter. “I think a lot of people have that syndrome, the feeling that I’ve fooled everyone.”

Peter Steiner drew more than 400 cartoons for the New Yorker magazine during all the years he collaborated with the New York publication. After his journalistic career, the artist launched a career in literature and painting.