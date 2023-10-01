In the past we already knew your average grade and now we bring more news for Mortal Kombat 1. We have more news, after learning that the Switch version seemed to have been leaked and had… surprised by its graphics. Improvements have already been confirmed and a Steam notification could even be seen in the Switch trailer.

Mortal Kombat 1

This information relates to his upcoming characters. Following the discovery of datamine suggesting the possible inclusion of Ghostface from the Scream series among other characters, now it seems that an upcoming event could reveal some of this content. If you’ve been wondering when we’ll see more Mortal Kombat 1 reveals, it could be at New York Comic Con 2023 in a few weeks.

In some recent social media posts, the game’s director and co-creator, Ed Boon, mentioned that a new patch would be released next week. As fighting game website EventHubs highlighted, fans spotted the abbreviation ‘NYCC’ hidden within this message.

Not surprisingly, this has led to a lot of speculation about a possible trailer or surprise at Comic Con, with many fans believing the news would focus on Omni-Man from Invincible. Boon quickly responded to this, stating that there would be no “gameplay trailer” for this DLC fighter.

It is important to note that he has not completely ruled out Mortal Kombat 1 news at Comic Con, so there could still be a reveal or update at this event. This new installment will also have its own tournament at the New York convention this year.

The New York Comic Con 2023 will take place October 12-15. When the Kombat Pack launches in spring 2024, it will include Mortal Kombat fighters Quan Chi, Ermac, and Takeda, along with Peacemaker (DC Comics), Omni-Man (Invincible), and Homelander from the hit series The Boys. We will be attentive to more details!

You already know that Mortal Kombat 1 is already available on Nintendo Switch. We also have a ton of confirmed characters, as well as other additional characters supposedly leaked. You have more information about the different editions and their prices in this news.

What do you think? Don’t hesitate to share your opinion in the comments. We will remain attentive to inform you about this promising Nintendo Switch game! Don’t miss our detailed coverage that we will be putting on the website! We read you in the comments carefully.

Fuente.