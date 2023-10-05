Diana Prince and the Amazons are in more danger than ever when they discover the ultimate weapon that can kill them in seconds.

The new comic series starring Wonder Woman It could change everything we know about DC so far. At this moment, Diana faces a deadly weapon that she assumes a real danger for the Amazons and that will be an important milestone for DC for years to come. A new era has begun for Wonder Womanand with it comes a shocking change in DC, as well as new weapons and enemies that will be presented in the immediate future. The comic Wonder Woman #1 has shown how the United States government has put a target on the heads of Wonder Woman and the rest of the Amazonasturning them into fugitives and, to catch them, the army has prepared the definitive weapon against them.

The US army creates the definitive weapon to confront the Amazons

The renewed version of the character of Sarge Steelwhich is currently under the government’s mandate, led a small army of reconnaissance troops to a house where it was suspected that there might be Amazonas hidden. Later, they confirm the information when they discover that two Amazonas and Steel comes to deport them to their place of origin. One of the Amazons begs Steel not to do it. and tells him that he has an adopted daughter. The other Amazon attacks the Steel and his soldiers, who open fire on her and kill her instantly.

Steel He is frankly impressed with the event and does not take long to name the bullets that ended the life of the native from the island of Themyscira. He called them froufrou bullets and says they can cut straight through Amazon steel. Later, Steel and his army face Wonder Womanwho is still capable of deflecting the bullets so lethal to his people.

The new bullets pose a real threat to Wonder Woman and the Amazonas. The Amazons have been banned from US soil and the Amazon Extradition Treaty. Sarge Steel has been named head of this task force and is committed to ending Wonder Woman and her fellow Amazons by any means necessary, even if they have to apply lethal force. The reality is that it will not be an easy task, since the Amazons are difficult to kill and have weapons and armor with very special characteristics. In fact, The Amazons still trust their resourcesas they say they will find a way to repel the army’s siege.

Now in Wonder Woman’s darkest momenthis former allies in USA They have found a weapon powerful enough to break through that weaponry and kill them without much effort. Little is known about the origin and origin of these bullets, which seem to have been created exclusively to be used against Amazonas. This reveals a mystery that may arise in future editions. The reality is that it would take someone with a deep knowledge of Wonder Woman and the Amazons to design such an effective weapon.

For now, Wonder Woman can deflect froufrou bullets, even though other Amazons can’t and it’s not really known why. All Amazon weapons and armor are forged from only the finest materials, but Wonder Woman bracelets are very special and much more artillery may be needed to destroy its defenses. Sarge Steel You are already aware of all of this and may have already taken steps to account for Wonder Woman and her bracelets. The United States has declared war on Wonder Woman and the Amazonsand will do everything in his power to stop them, even using a weapon that can kill an Amazon in just a few seconds.

