We show you the main new features and bases of the new Clubs and Volta Football mode, to dominate the stadiums with our own professional in EA Sports FC 24.

There are many changes and news for the new installment of EA Sports FC 24, formerly FIFA, in this case we maintain many modes but also with small changes, such as career mode, Volta Football or the Clubs modeformerly called Pro Clubs. Create our professional, to play street soccer or in big seasons now with playoffs, we show you everything below.

We will start by giving a review of the Voltaalthough these two modes share many sections and then we move on to Clubs modewhich it is necessary yes or yes to be connected to the internet and in case of playing on console pay for PS Plus or Live on Xbox.

Volta Football

The first thing is that we will have a team of 5 to which we can modify and personalize outfits and some physical sections. If you try to sign, you can’t here. We can play online with friends, arcade modes or simply individually against the CPU. Any mode can make us progress with our main character.

As we move forward too we unlock Volta season rewardsmostly, clothing, accessories and Volta coins to use in the store. Some of these things can be used in the Clubs mode character creator.

Skills

On the other hand we have skills to unlock and earn more overall averagefocused on three main sections: attack, center and defense, referring to the three positions of the game mode. Here we will spend a certain number of points per increase our features shooting, dribbling, passing, physicality, pace or defense.

And the thing doesn’t stop there, in this way we can choose a unique skill among the 4 available, you don’t have to unlock them, they are there from the beginning. These are dedicated to enhancing a section of our player for a certain time.

Explosive Shot: It greatly enhances shooting power and finishing.Turbo: As its name indicates, it is like activating the turbo, it greatly enhances the general rhythm.Sicario: It greatly enhances defense, tackling and physicality, perfect for stealing more balls.Takes off: It greatly enhances jumps to win more aerial disputes and finishing in the air.

Clubs

He Clubs mode More than just the name has changed, and now, after creating our Pro, we will have a Expanded skill treeand also every certain levels we can unlock Play-Styles. Now Each Club League season will take place about 6 weeks and will be divided into 2 phases in which what is at stake will be established:

League phaseKnockout phase (last week of the season)

We can go from league to league ascendingsimilar to how it was before, but when we have the points to ascend we will enter a ascent phasewhich depends on the league He will ask us to win certain games (win 1 of 3 games for example). Earn to promote and get more rewardsuntil the playoffs arrive and show what our club is worth.

