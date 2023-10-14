The new voice actor for Mario and Luigi in the upcoming adventure is already known, the Los Angeles-based artist himself confirmed to the world that he accepted the role and was grateful for the opportunity.

Nintendo Switch already has the name and surname of the new one actor for Mario y Luigi in Super Mario Bros. Wonder, which has gone from a minor role in Genshin Impact to PCSteam Deck, PS4 and PS5 to a much larger one.

After the departure of Charles Martinet, many were dying to know who his replacement was. Something that was almost revealed recently when a list with several possible candidates was leaked.

The candidate who was most likely to be new voice of Super Mario It was Mick Wingert, who has worked on several games such as Genshin ImpactSpider-Man, World of Warcraft y Fire Emblem Heroes.

But nothing could be further from the truth, because the Voice actor Kevin Afghani announced on Twitter that he is the new voice of Mario and Luigi in Super Mario Bros. Wonder; Curiously, he was one of those being considered.

“Incredibly proud to have voiced Mario and Luigi in Super Mario Bros. Wonder. Thanks to Nintendo for inviting me to the Kingdom of Flowers,” he said on his Twitter account last Friday, October 13.

Afgahni gave life to personaje Ask-Me-For-Directions Arnold in it HoYoverse game And for those who didn’t hear it, this video gives several examples and even has reactions to the advertisement.

It seems that the speculation surrounding both was 50% right, although everything suggested that it was going to be Afgahni when Wingert’s agent denied his participation in the game.

Nintendo gave a surprise in the summer by announcing the retirement of Charles Martinet as Mario’s voice after 25 yearsbut without announcing who was going to replace him.

He new Mario Ambassador He was still enjoying his well-deserved rest while everyone was asking the same questions, even though Nintendo wanted to make us wait until the game credits.

This New Super Mario has a new voice against Bowser in video games

Martinet said that the role will involve him “traveling around the world, sharing the joy of the Mario family and being able to continue meeting with all of you, wonderful fans, whom I appreciate absolutely above all else.”

And on top of that, you have to wonder if Super Mario Bros. Wonder is going to be an easy or difficult game, despite the fact that there are new details clarifying this aspect.

But let none of this distract us, because the next big Nintendo exclusive It is part of the top 10 games and releases in October 2023 that should not be missed.

The same credits leaked this week also suggested that Deanna Mustard, one of the oldest Mario voice actresseshas been replaced as Daisy.

Besides that Samantha Kelly como Peach, Toad y Toadette in previous Mario games and Kenny James as Bowser or Caety Sagoian as Bowser Jr. would return to the adventure.

Thus, it has been revealed that the new voice of Mario and Luigi in Super Mario Bros. Wonder is Kevin Afghani just like the actor himself revealed on his Twitter account.