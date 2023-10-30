Can you imagine paying for coffee with your Captain America shield credit cards or buying the latest Black Panther comic with his image? Now it is possible

Hey, hey, Marvel Universe fansHave you ever dreamed of carrying your favorite heroes in your pocket, and no, I’m not talking about figurines or stickers on your cell phone? Disney and Visa give us the opportunity to have Captain America, Black Panther and Groot on something we use almost daily: our credit cards.

But be careful, it doesn’t stop at just a cool design. If you are one of the lucky ones who can have one of these exclusive cardsget ready to unlock discounts and merchandise that even Tony Stark couldn’t refuse.

Cool details and extra benefits

These power plastics aren’t the first collaboration between Disney and Visa, but they’re definitely the most eye-catching to date. We have Groot doing some dance moves in front of an alien planet, Black Panther in full action jump on a purple background, and, of course, Captain America’s iconic shield. Not only that, each card has the Avengers or Guardians of the Galaxy logo in the top left corner.

But wait, there’s more. These exclusive designs are only available to Visa card members, which also gives them access to exclusive discounts and merchandisingsuch as a 10% discount on the official Disney online store, and a 20% discount on the first-time annual subscription to the Marvel Unlimited digital comics platform.

Not only Marvel, but also Star Wars and more

If superheroes aren’t your thing (really?), Disney and Chase, the entity that distributes and activates the cards, also have other designs based on popular movies like Toy Story and Sleeping Beauty. Oh, and for galactic fans, there are Star Wars designs too.

And as if that weren’t enough, when you get one of these cards, you will receive a Disney rewards card that you can use to purchase Disney-themed products and services with points accumulated from previous purchases. And not only in the Disney online store, but also in movie tickets at participating AMC theaters.

A strategy that goes beyond paper and screen: the Marvel Universe expands into the financial world.

Let’s see, let’s talk about how The Marvel Universe has gone from being a set of cartoons on paper to a transmedia giant that now even invades our daily economic life. Before, comics were an underrated medium and only for “geeks,” but now even the coolest guy in your neighborhood has some Marvel merchandise. And we’re not just talking about movies, series or collectible figures. Now, Marvel and Disney, its current owner, are entering areas that we would never have imagined, such as the financial sector. It is not only a brilliant strategy from a marketing point of view, but talks about the power of pop culture to infiltrate every aspect of our lives.

On the other hand, although the focus is on Marvel heroes, we must not forget that Disney cards also offer us other popular franchises like Star Wars or children’s film classics. The competition is fierce. We have banks that offer discounts on gasoline or trips, but who else offers you the possibility of carrying your favorite hero in your wallet while giving you discounts on comics or subscriptions to streaming platforms? It’s a masterstroke that combines the best of two worlds: the excitement of pop culture and the practical benefits of a credit card.

Be careful with old cards

One last note: getting one of these cards will not automatically cancel your previous Chase/Visa credit cards. If you want to cancel an old one, you will have to specifically request it at the time of purchase or visit the Chase website.

So now you know, if you are a die-hard fan of the Marvel Universe and want to give a geeky touch to your wallet, this is your golden opportunity. Now more than ever, paying will be like a little epic adventure.