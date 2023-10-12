We are once again receiving news regarding new brands of Pokémon. In this case, the information comes from the registration carried out in Japan.

In the post you have below, we can learn that Nintendo, Creatures and Game Freak have registered new brands in Japan. They have registered the trademark “ポケダン” (Poké Dan) in Japan, which is a diminutive of “Pokémon Dungeon”.

Although The reasons behind this action have not been revealed., highlights that the category under which it has been registered includes video games. This has generated speculation and expectation among Pokémon fans, as it could indicate future projects related to a possible expansion of the “Pokémon Dungeon” franchise or a new game within this series.

We will be attentive to more details. In the meantime, here’s the brand:

Nintendo, Creatures and Game Freak have registered this trademark in Japan: ➡️ Pokedan

➡️ Poké Dan (short for Pokémon Dungeon) The reasons are unknown, although the category includes video games. pic.twitter.com/E80OXHZpb4 — PokéXperto (@pokexperto) October 12, 2023

What do you think? Don’t hesitate to share your opinion in the comments.

Via.