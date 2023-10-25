A while ago we learned that Tintin Reporter: Cigars of the Pharaoh had been delayed on Nintendo Switch. This is a title that is on its way to the hybrid console. According to what was shared, the game will not be released until 2024.

For now, its more specific release date has not been confirmed, so we will be attentive to more details. What we can offer you is a new trailer where the game shows su gameplay:

In this delivery, Tintin and his faithful dog Snowy They will embark on incredible adventures. During a cruise in the Mediterranean, Tintin meets Egyptologist Sophocles Sarcophagus and decides to investigate the tomb of Pharaoh Kih-Oskh. What terrible secret is hidden in the tomb? From Egypt to India and Arabia, Tintin and Snowy will follow the trail of drug trafficking to the Far East.

What do you think? Does the title catch your attention? You can share it in the comments.

