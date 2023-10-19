The Walking Dead Destinites updates its release date in physical and digital formats. It’s a Game Mill game… the same ones that made the Kong game.

The Walking Dead: Destinies, a new action video game based on AMC’s The Walking Dead series, has changed its release date. Although it was expected a few days before, the day will come November 17 en formato digital para PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One y Nintendo Switch.

Later, the December 1, 2023 will receive a physical version for PlayStation, and the January 26, 2024 edition in physical format for Nintendo Switch.

The Walking Dead Destinites is an action game with the “what if” premise of the series: you control characters like Rick, Shane, Michonne o Daryl in scenarios from the first seasons of The Walking Dead, where you can change events and decide who lives or dies.

Meridiem Games will publish the physical versions of The Walking Dead Destinies, in collaboration with Game Mill, which is the publisher of the video game in digital format. Does that name sound familiar to you?

The Walking Dead: Destinies is published by Game Mill, the same ones that brought you the Kong Skull Island game

Game Mill is a video game publisher specialized in games based on movie or cartoon licenses. They have made GI Joe games, Cobra Kai, Frozen, Big Hero 6, Hotel Transylvania, several Nickelodeon franchises, American Ninja Warrior…

And King Kong (the one from Legendary Pictures). This week they have gone viral, but for the worst reasons. The last game of him, Skull Island: Rise of Kong It came out this week and the first videos on social networks show that it is one of the worst games of the year: it makes Gollum good at its side.

The poor Kong game is the work of IganaBee, a Chilean studio that three years ago also published the GI shooter Operation Blackout with Game Mill: a generic shooter worthy of the PS2, but at least more worthy than the King Kong game.

At the moment, the Kong game no longer appears on the Game Mill website. The Walking Dead is the work of Flux Entertainment, a studio in Brazil that has made the Cobra Kai games, which have been better received. Let’s hope The Walking Dead is among the good games…