A while ago we heard a rumor about a new game for Nintendo Switch. It would be a new The Walking Dead for Nintendo Switch. Then it was announced The Walking Dead: Destiniesbased on the AMC series, and now we have a date.

The game will be released digitally on the eShop on November 17, 2023while in physical format we will have it in December 2023.

Remember that the game covers events from seasons 1 to 4 and allows players to alter the original plot. It is a third-person action-adventure game where players take on the role of Rick Grimes, who wakes up from a coma in a post-apocalyptic world. Settings include Atlanta, the Greene farm, the prison, and Woodbury. Players will face zombies using weapons such as revolvers and katanas. Additionally, you must manage resources, fortify camps, and maintain supplies to survive the apocalypse.

We also know that will cost $49.99. We leave you with the announcement trailer:

What did you think of the news? You can share it in the comments.

