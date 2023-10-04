All meetings of the leaders of the Catholic Church, from the embryonic Council of Jerusalem in 50 AD to the Amazon Synod of 2019, have so far had a common feature. Voting participants were invariably men. The Synod which will begin its final phase on Wednesday 4 October will be the first in which women will actively participate: 54 to be precise, out of 365 total members of the assembly. It will not be the only novelty of this Synod, defined by many as the most important of those convened by Pope Francis, elected in 2013.

The Washington Post called it “the most important consultation on the direction of the (Catholic) faith since the 1960s.” In an interview with Avvenire, the coordinator of the theologians involved in the Synod explained that the objective of the meeting will be to “illuminate (the Church) with a new light”.

In reality it is not yet clear whether the Synod will lead to concrete changes in the practices of the Catholic Church: but it is the first time that all the issues that have divided the conservative wing from the progressive one in recent years will be explicitly discussed (Pope Francis is close to the latter). The preparatory document for the meeting, drawn up over the course of two years, asks very explicitly how to include in the life of the Church some people who have so far been on the margins, such as divorced people and LGBTQ+ people. The document also hypothesizes the admission of women to a form of priesthood, and the possibility of priests being married, as already happens in other Christian Churches. The progressive wing is in favor of all these changes, while the conservative wing is generally against it.

It is not yet clear how it is possible to find a synthesis between such different positions. “The hopes and fears in this synod have become so inflated that it is difficult to imagine an outcome that does not leave at least a large part of the Church not only disappointed, but also deceived,” Stephen P. White, theologian at the think, told the New York Times American tank Ethics and Public Policy Center.

The Synod – a word that comes from the Greek syn-hodos, literally “walking together” – is an assembly of cardinals and bishops presided over by the Pope. It was established in 1965, is convened regularly every 3-4 years and is a kind of body consultative power available to the Pope, in the sense that he is not bound by his decisions.

Over the years, the Synod has often been the way in which the Pope legitimized some of his decisions, imposing a working document to be submitted to the bishops to guide the discussion. In this Synod the working method was very different: the document that will stimulate the discussion is the result of two years of work at various levels of the Church: local, national and continental. It will be discussed for the first time from 4 to 29 October, then the bishops will express their opinions on the matter and their conclusions will be discussed again at all levels of the Church. The final document with the conclusions of the Synod will be compiled only in October 2024, after a new final assembly of bishops and lay people.

The presence of the latter was highlighted as a very important innovation. There are 70 of them, half men and half women, and they were personally selected by Pope Francis. Some of them have very progressive positions on the most delicate issues that will be discussed: this is the case for example of Helena Jeppesen-Spuhler, a lay person who has held various roles in the Swiss Catholic Church, very committed to human and environmental rights. Among other things, Jeppesen-Spuhler has long asked that women be able to become deacons, a priestly figure involved in religious functions but of lower rank than priests: a position that has so far been reserved only for men.

Among the eight special guests of the Synod, therefore people who will be able to participate in the work but will not have the right to vote, there will also be Luca Casarini. In Italy he was well known between the 1990s and the early 2000s for being the leader of the “no global” movement, today he is among the managers of Mediterranea, an NGO that helps migrants in the Mediterranean.

The great unsaid thing about this Synod is that it could be the last one organized by Pope Francis, that is, the one in which he will be able to build his political and doctrinal legacy. At 86, he is in increasingly poor health and in an interview with the Associated Press in January he said he was open to considering resigning in the future.