It's one of the best games of the year for Super Mario fans, especially after the game's big Nintendo Direct. And here we bring you a list of recommendations!

Super Mario Bros Wonder

This is a top made by ScreenRant where they analyze which are the most useful new objects added in this new installment. In total we have four new items, which are ordered like this, according to your criteria:

Wonder Flower: A new power-up that changes the environment of the level. It can be beneficial, such as making pipes move or creating rising bubbles for vertical possibilities. However, it can also attract hordes of enemies. It’s great that there is one on each level!

Elephant: This fruit transforms characters into elephants, giving them new abilities such as hitting enemies with their trunks, destroying blocks and bouncing projectiles, as well as watering with the trunk if we fill it with water.

Champitaladro: A mushroom that grants a drill to the character’s head in Super Mario Bros Wonder. By jumping with this drill hat, you can defeat enemies that would normally be invulnerable to attacks from below. It also allows you to dig below the surface and move through floors and ceilings.

Bubble Flower: Similar to Fire Flower, but with bubbles. It allows you to shoot bubbles that can be used to attack enemies and also be used as platforms in the air, offering new forms of mobility.

These power-ups not only add combat skills, but also new possibilities for movement and exploration in the game. Which is your favorite?

The Mario Wonder game is now available after conquering the press and fans.

