Amazon took a big risk with the new story of Mordor in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. But it will end up working.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has a new Mordor story created by Amazon. The high fantasy series has conceived a new origin story for the region. A new story that is harmoniously integrated with what JRR Tolkien already created in his work. This epic is set primarily in the Second Age and follows younger versions of Galadriel and Elrond, as well as the dwarves of Moria and a group of early half-elves, who become involved in key events for Middle-earth.

The first season of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power plunged us into the machinations of Sauron the Deceiver. A villain who, posing as a deposed king of the Southlands, befriended Galadriel before both immortals were taken into the custody of the Númenóreans. Together they set sail on a venture to reclaim their homelands. A story from Amazon that was reminiscent of Aragorn’s journey, without anyone suspecting that the Southern Lands were being usurped by one of his allies. As Elves, Men, and other races struggled to defend their territories from Orcs and other dark forces, the season culminated in the first signs of activity in Mordor’s history since the time of Morgoth. That was the big climax of the first season of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

The new origin of the Dark Lord’s lands

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power on Amazon follows a condensed timeline. Threads events that occurred over several centuries into a more compact narrative for easy tracking. It also adds tie-in elements with subplots that could conceivably have occurred within the Middle-earth canon. One of the most momentous events in JRR Tolkien’s timeline took place in the sixth episode, when one of the villagers activated a mysterious sword while everyone else was fighting the Orcs in the Southlands. This triggered a volcanic eruption from Mount Doom that had effects throughout the region. And that connects directly to Mordor.

Long before Mordor became the main base of operations for Sauron and the rest of the villains of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power on Amazon, the enemies lived in a kingdom known as Angband. There, Sauron’s predecessor Morgoth reigned over the land and created volcanoes and dangerous mountain ranges. His purpose of it? Protect yourself from any invasion attempt. After the fall of Angband in the First Age during the War of Wrath, Morgoth was forced to found another place. And the Dark Lord used his unholy powers to conjure Mount Doom, which was not initially an active volcano and did not awaken until many years later.

Sauron and Adar’s plan in Mordor according to Amazon

Sauron and Adar have a complicated plan to build Mordor in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power by Amazonincluding but not limited to:

Create an indestructible magical sword to act as a key to a mechanism that controls a damHave hundreds of minions dig miles of ditchesRely on the Elves in their nearby watchtowers to ignore any iconography dedicated to SauronWait for the mechanism to release the floodgates leading directly to the volcano where Mount Doom will erupt.

Suffice it to say that the series of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power on Amazon adds many details about Mordor that never occurred in Tolkien’s legacy.

What can we expect in season 2 of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power?

Although it may seem to rely on a large number of coincidences and conveniences to achieve it, The origins of Mount Doom actually cement a recurring theme in Amazon’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. Evil cannot create, it can only corrupt. Sauron, Adar, and their minions are sending a wave of devastation across Middle-earth to create their kingdom of shadows as a way to reshape it according to Sauron’s terms of order. Although the order and nature of events have changed, the impulse remains the same with Mordor.

The season 2 of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power must complete the transformation of Mordor after the eruption of Mount Doom. There are still many pieces of the puzzle to add to the Amazon series, including the iconic gate that will play such a prominent role in the War of the Ring, Barad-dur. The series could even choose to detail who actually chose Mordor as a target in the first place among Morgoth, Sauron, and Adar. If Adar can shapeshift and has the ability to metamorphose like Sauron, fans may have only seen a preview of his power.