Pay attention, Spy X Family fans! We have news on one of the most anticipated games for Nintendo Switch players. In this case, we are talking about Spy X Anya: Operation Memories, confirmed a while ago for the hybrid console. We recently also learned details of the second season of the anime.

Recently, it has been shared that this game will be released on December 21, 2023, at least in Japan. In this way, fans already know when they will be able to get it on Nintendo Switch in the country. Now, after detailing all the editions of this game, we have the first official trailer.

Spy X Family

Remember that, in this installment, Anya Forger has a new mission at school: create a photo diary! Players will spend time with Anya, her family, and her friends at school, her house, the beach, various museums, and other popular places, and take photos to complete the photo diary with memorable moments. In addition to these excursions, users will be able to enjoy mini-games, unlock outfits and give a special touch to Anya’s memories by making the people around her wear very stylish outfits.

We leave you with the trailer:

