For weeks, Skoda kept us busy with ‘the first images’ and ‘exterior sketches’ of the new Kodiaq. Now the largest Skoda has finally been unveiled and… it is a bit disappointing in terms of novelty. Okay, there’s a new powertrain and the interior has been brought up to date, but the exterior is quite conservative.

What catches the eye is the hexagonal grille. It now has a dark chrome layer. There is also an option for an illuminated grille, as it should be nowadays. Depending on the version you choose, the SUV comes with 17- to 20-inch wheels. The Kodiaq has grown a bit: it is 6 centimeters longer than its predecessor, while the wheelbase has remained the same. However, it has become 2 centimeters narrower.

For the record: this is the new Kodiaq | Photo: © Skoda

Specifications and engines of the new Skoda Kodiaq

You can order the new Kodiaq with five or seven seats. The seven-seater is only available as a mild hybrid and the five-seater as a mild hybrid and PHEV. It is the first time that the Kodiaq is available with a plug. In the Netherlands, Skoda only produces petrol engines, in Belgium there are also two diesel variants.

The mild hybrid gets a 1.5-liter turbo engine with a 48-volt starter-generator and a total power of 150 hp. Do you choose the PHEV? Then you have 204 hp at your disposal thanks to the same 1.5-liter petrol engine that is assisted by an electric motor. With the 27.5 kWh battery you should be able to drive 100 kilometers electrically. Charging can be done with an 11 kW AC charger or up to 50 kW with a DC charger. Every Kodiaq comes with a DSG gearbox.

Interior

The biggest changes to the Skoda Kodiaq are in the interior. You can now operate the PRND functions with a lever behind the steering wheel. Handy, because it creates more storage space in the center console. Furthermore, there are mainly physical buttons to control things such as the volume and air conditioning. Plus points for Skoda.

There are two screens: the 10.25-inch driver display and a 10-inch central screen. There is an optional 13-inch head-up screen. You can optionally have a wireless charging pad installed for two phones. The smartphones are not only charged, but also cooled. BMW, are we paying attention?

You can also opt for ergonomic seats with a massage function or sports seats. There is no shortage of space in the back. The five-seater version has a trunk capacity of 910 liters and 2,105 liters with the rear seats down. The seven-seater logically has less space: 340 liters and 2,035 liters with the five rear seats folded down.

Prices of the new Skoda Kodiaq

The new Skoda Kodiaq will come to the Netherlands sometime in May of next year. Skoda will only tell you later what you pay for the different versions. For the previous generation of the large Skoda you will pay between 43,490 euros and 47,390 euros in the Netherlands, without options. In Belgium, the previous Kodiaq costs at least 44,080 euros; the most expensive is from 57,610 euros.