The series Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse will soon premiere on Netflix.

Anime has been increasing in popularity in recent years and streaming services have seen a steady growth in demand for anime content. While Crunchyroll has been one of the main destinations for lovers of this genre, many other streaming services are looking to compete in the market, offering originals and exclusives. One of the most important titles in the Netflix catalog is undoubtedly The Seven Deadly Sins and we already know when we can see Four Knights of The Apocalypse.

Earlier this year, Netflix released the second film in The Seven Deadly Sins series: Grudge of Edinburgh, which focused on the offspring of the anime franchise’s original stars, Meliodas and Elizabeth. With the arrival of Four Knights of the Apocalypse, The Seven Deadly Sins universe will continue to follow all-new characters created by the franchise’s original author, Nakaba Suzuki.

Although the story of Percival and his companions began in 2021 through their manga, the franchise wasted no time in bringing it to the screen. Fans in Japan have already enjoyed the first two episodes of the new anime, and Netflix promises that the series will be available on its platform soon. Although we do not have the exact date.

Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse de Netflix

What is it about?

The prophecy speaks of Percival and his fellow Knights triggering the end of the world, prompting them to embark on a quest to decipher its meaning. However, the world isn’t exactly excited about these potential harbingers of destruction, which poses unique challenges for the protagonists of the Seven Deadly Sins anime.

Official synopsis: “In the world of The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse, Percival has lived his entire life in the idyllic and remote Finger of God with his grandfather. Despite his love for the simple life, he longs for adventure. Until adventure arrives at his door, destroying everything he knows and leaving him alone in the world. Now, Percival has no choice but to venture into the world and discover his destiny.”

It sounds really interesting, that's why I'm not going to miss this anime when it premieres on Netflix.