Little news from SkyShowtime in November, at least in the series section. The only premieres are Frasier y Fellow Travelersalong with more episodes of important series that are already being broadcast.

The most anticipated novelty is Frasier. The most beloved comedy series of the 90s returns 20 years after finishing its last episode. Kelsey Grammer reprises her character as Frasier Crane, which premiered in the 80s in the legendary but forgotten by SkyShowtime, Cheers. He is a character he has been playing for 40 years.

The character of Frasier, a psychologist with more psychological problems than his patients, was so successful on Cheers that he got his own spin-off series, Frasier, even more successful than the previous one. It premiered in 1993 and lasted 11 seasons until 2004, winning countless awards.. It was the most beloved comedy series of his generation.

Frasier returns in November on SkyShowtime

Almost 20 years later, a now sixty-year-old Frasier returns, although unfortunately without the company of his brother Nilesone of the keys to the success of the original series.

According to Kelsey Grammer himself, the actor who played Niles, David Hyde Pierce, was not interested in returning. As for the actor who played Frasier’s father, Charles John Mahoney, he passed away in 2018.

In the new series, Frasier returns to Boston with his son, where he will have “new challenges to face, new relationships to forge and some old dreams to finally fulfill,” according to the statement from the production company, CBS/Paramount. You can watch the trailer here… Canned laughter is back!

Although it may seem like a forced return, be careful because The first reviews that come from the United States assure that the series is very good. We’ll see if good old Kelsey Grammer gets it again.

Frasier premieres exclusively on SkyShowtime on November 3, with the first two episodes. Then one chapter each week, until completing 10 episodes of the first season. All 11 seasons of the classic series are also available.

The other big news of November is Fellow Travelersa series focused on the persecutions of homosexuals in the United States, in the era of Joseph McCarthy and Roy Cohn.

Created by Oscar nominee Ron Nyswaner (Philadelphia, Homeland), it is an epic love story and political thriller that chronicles the volatile romance of two very different men. Matt Bomer plays the charismatic politician Hawkins Fuller, who meets Tim Laughlin (Jonathan Bailey), an extremely idealistic young man.

Their relationship, and their political career, is threatened by the government’s persecution of what they called “subversive elements and sexual deviants.”

Fellow Travelers premieres exclusively on SkyShowtime on November 19with one chapter each week, up to a total of 8 episodes.

Frasier y Fellow Travelers are the two SkyShowtime series premieres in November 2023. Which one do you prefer?