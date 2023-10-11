Fortnite could enjoy a period of pure nostalgia. The latest leaks talk about the return of the original battle royale map with the premiere of the new season of the game.

Fortnite It has been with us for years and although its dominance is no longer as exaggerated as in its early stages, Epic Games’ battle royale remains in good shape. However, many miss those first Masterful Victories.

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 will end on November 3 and the latest leaks related to the future of the game have suggested that Epic Games could give us a kind of nostalgic “mini-season” in which bring back the old original map.

The sources of this information are Hypex y China, two of the most reliable Fortnite leakers who have been detailing the game’s news for years. They both point out that Before Chapter 5 we will have this older content.

Returning to the original Fortnite

And technically, Chapter 5 will arrive in December with a completely different new mapso the old stage that made the battle royale famous would be like the farewell to this stage that has been going on for a few seasons now.

The truth is that fans have been asking for the Chapter 1 map to return for a long time with all the locations that made Fortnite famous with its events such as Kevin the cube or the eruption of the volcano that destroyed Pisos Picados.

Epic Games has always been characterized by innovation and rarely turns back the clock, but surprising its community of players by returning to the roots could be understood as another way to innovate within the company.

If these rumors are confirmed, it is likely that we will see the old weapons returning to the ring, as well as the most iconic locations. Will the map be updated as the weeks go by, remembering other mythical places?

Until the new season arrives we are well served with Fortnitemares 2023 and many more modes that are still present in the game. Remember that we have already given you the solution to the Fortnite Blood Moon missions: Nightmares.

Regarding other news, it has been learned that the LEGO X Fortnite collaboration will not arrive until 2024, and will also have physical products, such as a kit based on the iconic llama. Would you like to return to the original map?