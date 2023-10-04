Peter Weller returns as RoboCop in the new first-person shooter from Teyon and Nacon. The title will arrive on November 2 on PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC.

There is no doubt that RoboCop is one of the biggest icons of the 80s, both at the cinematographic level and in our popular culture. Surprisingly, we haven’t seen many video games based on this sci-fi franchise.

It was in 1987 when Paul Verhoeventhe famous director of Basic Instinct and Total Challenge, turned the genre upside down with an ultraviolent film that left a voracious criticism of American society.

From its success came two sequels (RoboCop 2 is not bad, but RoboCop 3 was a failure), as well as a video game adaptation by Data East, and a remake.

Fortunately, we will have a new adventure from Alex J. Murphy before the end of the year, from Teyon, creators of Terminator Resistance.

RoboCop: Rogue City stands out as one of the most interesting games of this year, whose main objective is capture the essence of the work directed by Paul Verhoeven. Judging by what has been seen in the latest trailers, it is on the right track.

Keep Old Detroit’s criminals at bay

A few months ago, Nacon announced a delay for RoboCop: Rogue City, although fortunately the game It will be released this year on PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC.

In fact, we already know when. It will be the November 2 when Murphy prepares his peculiar ”uniform” to eradicate crime from the city of Old Detroit.

The new trailer for RoboCop: Rogue City mixes in-game images with live action sequences, where the main plot of this adventure is revealed. It is located between RoboCop 2 and RoboCop 3.

The OCP corporation (Omni Consumer Products) already has the plans ready for New Detroit, a remodeling of the city that wants to leave behind organized crime, which we already saw in the original 1987 film.

To achieve this, the Detroit Police Department will have the valuable help of RoboCopAlex Murphy’s new way of life, although the criminals of Old Detroit will not be the only threat…

This is an FPS (first-person shooter) with touches of open world, investigation and exploration. The thing is not just about shooting (there will be 20 different weapons), but to act like the best police officer we have ever seen.

Teyon has also revealed the contents of the collector’s edition, called Alex Murphy Editionwhat he brings the base game, two exclusive weapons, RoboCop’s damaged armor, digital art book, and early access of 48 hours.

RoboCop: Rogue City, the new development by Teyon and Nacon, will arrive in stores on November 2. It can be played on PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC, and if you pre-order the game you will get the Vanguard Packwhich includes the RoboCop 2 skin and a special version of the Auto-9 pistol.