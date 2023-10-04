Red Dead Redemption now runs as smooth as cutting butter. The new port update on PS5 allows you to play those demanded 60 frames per second.

Red Dead Redemption It arrived a few weeks ago in the form of a port for PS4 and Nintendo Switch. Rockstar released a very faithful conversion of the game that we were able to enjoy a few generations ago on PS3 and Xbox 360.

Those who expected a remaster that would provide new technical capabilities to the game were left wanting more, but it may the last update that Red Dead Redemption has experienced for PS5 may somewhat appease the most demanding.

Red Dead Redemption finally reaches 60 fps

And without prior notice, Rockstar has released a patch 1.03 for this new version of Red Dead Redemption que allows you to play at 60 fps on PS5. After a long time, we will finally be able to enjoy the game with a next-generation frame rate.

The truth is that this is the first time that we can play the original title of the saga at this fps rate. We remember that the RDR had improvements on Xbox Series, but it was still limited to 30 fps. Of course, the game has never been released on PC.

Until now, the port did not add much in technical aspects, although it offers some small adjustments such as Anti-Aliasing, Motion Blur and subtitle scaling. Adding a mode in which you can play at 60 fps is something we can’t stop celebrating.

This has made many wonder when a next gen patch will arrive. Red Dead Redemption 2, if it comes. On the other hand, Red Dead Redemption 2 has recently been classified for Nintendo Switch in Brazil.

This is how we evaluate this port that arrived a couple of months ago: It’s a shame that more effort wasn’t put into the conversion, because the original RDR is still a masterpiece. Even with its flaws, it is worth revisiting.

Have you returned to Red Dead Redemption with the release of the port of PS4 y Nintendo Switch? If so, we have a few helpful guides for you, cowboy.

Do not hesitate to consult where to find the four horses of the Apocalypse in Red Dead Redemption Undead Nightmare or the location of the best horses: American trotter, Hungarian crossbreed and Kentucky Saddler.