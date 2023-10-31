The release date of the Pulse Explore headphones and Pulse Elite wireless headphones has been officially confirmed. We tell you all the details:

Update: After it was revealed that the Pulse Explore headphones (the PlayStation earbuds) can be reserved on PlayStation Direct from November 9 at 10:00 (Peninsular time), and from the next day in regular stores their release dates.

On the one hand, the Pulse Explore will be on sale December 6, while headphones Pulse Elite will arrive from February 21, 2024 to most regions.

On the other hand, it has been revealed that the PlayStation Link USB adapter will be included with Pulse Explore and Pulse Elite, although it can be purchased separately for €24.99 from December 6.

Original news: Sony announces when it will launch the Pulse in its two formats, Explore y Elite, on PS5. This time the headphones wireless phones only dream of PS4 and arrive just in time for Christmas y PlayStation Portal.

It has not been through the trailer with the characteristics of both headsets prepared by Sony PlayStationbut they have decided to update the Blog Oficial de PlayStation with the information.

“Enjoy realistic sound, ultra-fast connectivity and much more with the new Pulse Explore wireless headphones and Pulse Elite wireless headphones,” reads the official description.

The background logo on each headset matches that of the console

“Pulse Explore wireless headsets, Pulse Elite headsets, and additional PlayStation Link USB adapters will be available for pre-order starting Thursday, November 9 at 10 a.m.,” the company begins.

Pre-orders will be available in the United States, United Kingdom, France, Germany, Austria, Belgium, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Italy, Spain and Portugal through PlayStation Direct and in select stores.

Pre-orders will also be available through these stores in other global markets starting the same day, so that no one is left behind.

Los Pulse Explore wireless headphones will launch in select markets starting December 6, 2023this includes the United States, United Kingdom, France, Germany, Austria, Belgium, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Japan, Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

These will reach the rest of the world in the following months and in the case of The Pulse Elite arrive in most global markets starting February 21, 2024 and throughout the following months.

Pulse Elite and Pulse Explore include a PlayStation Link USB adapterwhich can also be purchased separately at the recommended price of 24.99 euros.

The standalone adapters will be launched starting December 6 in the US, UK, France, Germany, Austria, Belgium, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Japan, Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

He adaptador USB PlayStation Link It will continue to reach countries around the world in the coming months, so that no one is left behind either.

This has been the release date for the new Pulse Explore helmetslos PlayStation wireless earbuds that arrive next December.