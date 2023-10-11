The rumors were true and Sony yesterday presented its new “PS5 Slim”, although the official name is simply PS5. The console stands out for its new slimmer and more compact design than its predecessor, which was criticized for being excessively large.

According to Sony the volume of the new PS5 is 30% lower than the previous one, and the weight has also been reduced by up to 24% depending on the model we choose. The fundamental difference here is in a “modular” design of the edition without a disc drive that makes Sony sell the console without a Blu-ray Disc (BD) drive to be able to attach said accessory if we decide so later.

It’s good news for those who prefer to choose the PS5 Digital Edition and save a little: the new PS5 costs $499 and the PS5 Digital Edition costs $449 in the US (without taxes). In Europe the prices are 549.99 euros and 449.99 euros, VAT included.

Things get more interesting with the prices of the new accessory, which is that external Blu-ray Disc drive that can be added to the PS5 Digital Edition. In the US, that unit costs $79.99 without taxes, but in Europe its price is 119.99 eurosVAT included.

At Xataka we wanted to make a small price comparison taking into account the price in the United States with reference taxes of 8%. In reality, this percentage normally varies between 6 and 10% depending on the state, so we have established that intermediate value. Taking into account the prices converted to euros (using parity at the moment, 1 dollar = 0.94 euros), this is the result.

Precio

US-EUROPE INCREASE

PS5 USA (without tax, euros)

470,39

PS5 USA (8% IMP, EUROS)

508,02

PS5 Europa (IVA INCL, Euros)

549,99

8.26% more expensive

PS5 Digital USA (without tax, euros)

423,26

PS5 Digital USA (8% tax, EUROS)

457,12

PS5 DIGITAL EUROPA (IVA INCL, EUROS)

449,99

-1.55% cheaper

Blu-RAY Drive USA (No IMP, EUROS)

75,40

Blu-RAY Drive USA (8% IMP, EUROS)

81,43

EUROPA Blu-ray drive (VAT INCL, EUROS)

119,99

47.35% more expensive

As you can see, the consoles end up having a more or less similar price here and there once taxes are applied: the PS5 is somewhat more expensive and curiously the PS5 Digital Edition is somewhat cheaper in Europe.

The surprise comes with the BD unit, which is much more expensive in Europe: almost 50%In fact, what seems difficult to explain considering that the other accessory launched by Sony, the support for using the console horizontally, costs $29.99 in the US without taxes and 29.99 euros in Europe.

These types of decisions are unique, but it is not the first time that Sony did something like this: with the excuse of inflation, the PS5 increased its price in August 2022, but it did so in Europe, not in the United States. In fact, the price increase for exclusive games that was announced in 2020 was also applied in Europe but not in the United States.

The difference in the case of the Blu-ray Disc drive is of course exceptional in Europe, and here is a curious fact: in the US the price difference between the two PS5s is only $50, while in Europe the difference is of 100 euros: It’s as if they wanted to boost the sale of the digital edition there. and here they would prefer to sell more complete PS5s with the integrated unit.

Logistics strategy perhaps? Impossible to know with certainty. What is clear is that if you prefer to save money and go for the digital version, adding the BD unit will cost you more later.

