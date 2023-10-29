Paw Patrol is one of the most important animation series and projects in recent years. After the premiere of the Supermovie We have had the pleasure of seeing new characters who have splashed the big screen with incredible moments. So much so, in fact, that many of these new additions have fallen in love with some of the PAW Patrol fans to such an extent that they are now finding themselves with high popularity rates above characters that have been around for a lifetime.

The Paw Patrol is growing exponentially as it seeks to expand to a new type of audience. That added to the fact that he has once again broken records, cheers to the Nickelodeon franchise and Paramount at the pinnacle of current animation. That being said, let’s review the most popular new characters after the Supermovie:

Triple Mess

This cute trio of puppies is one of the coolest additions we’ve seen in the Super Movie. It is made up of Nano, Tot and Mini, who are of the Pomeranian breed, one of the smallest that exist in the real world. Together they make up a division called the Junior Patrollers. They are obviously younger than the original Paw Patrol members, and they are always full of energy and wanting to have fun. Although his main goal is to help PAW Patrol and one day belong to the group.

That is the great dream they have, and with which many children They have felt identified after the premiere of the Supermovie. Although they are relatively small, these three puppies have the makings of great heroes, so we will surely see them in the future of the franchise with more important roles.

Liberty

Liberty already appeared in the Paw Patrol, although this was the first time in which the we have seen as an active member of the same, and with his own superpowers and suit. She is one of the last female characters to have arrived on PAW Patrol and the truth is that her arrival has catapulted her to the top in popularity ratings. She has been one of the most visible faces in the Supermovie, capturing many unique and prominent moments.

Previously Skye had been the most important female figure in the Paw Patrol, until Liberty has arrived to occupy that position, at least in what we saw in the big screen adaptation. He has one of the most incredible powers in PAW Patrol, and the truth is that his costume is also one of the best. A very special puppy that the public has fallen in love with since her first minute on screen.

Victoria Vance

The villain of the Supermovie has also captured the eyes of thousands of fans, and in Every good movie or plot, someone has to play the role of “villain”. In the case of the Paw Patrol Super Movie, it is Victoria Vance who plays this role and does it masterfully. This villain is a scientist who is obsessed with meteorites and carries out dangerous experiments. Experiments that endanger the world. Her striking personality and key role make her a favorite of a certain part of the community.

Search for new superpowers continuously thanks to meteorites and nothing and no one will stand in your way without suffering the consequences.

