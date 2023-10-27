Almost by surprise, Apple yesterday announced a new event for October 30 called Scary Fast which, presumably, would be dedicated to launching the new range of Macs, which would arrive before the end of the year.

These rumors seem to be more real than they seem, since Several images of the MacBook Pro box have been leaked. Technically, it is not the computer itself, but the box, but you can perceive something of the design that the equipment will have.

What has been made public is the box of the 14-inch MacBook Pro or the 16-inch MacBook Pro and the truth is that it looks very good.

It has been leaked by the well-known leaker ShrimApple Pro, who has shared a post on X where you can see the box of a new MacBook Pro. It opts for a white background and follows Apple’s usual design line, showing the equipment, so everything indicates that this rumor is real.

In any case, we will have to wait a few days until Apple confirms or denies this information, but if it is real, Monday’s event will be full of surprises and interesting updates.

The reason? That the teams could be seen with chip M3, M3 Pro and M3 Max. In addition, more models could also be seen beyond the MacBook Pro such as a new iMac, to give an example.

The logical thing is that Apple also presents some surprises, since it is not usual for the Cupertino firm to have an event only focused on a single device, although anything can happen.

Of course, in Spain, the company has sent invitations under the title Una savagery and this shows an animation in which the iconic Apple logo transforms into the macOS Finder iconso it is logical that the conference is focused on computers.

Now we have to wait for the event on October 30 for Apple to resolve these unknowns.