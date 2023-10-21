The Rossoneri did well after the derby, now all that’s missing is success in a direct clash. The Bianconeri are looking for a result that changes their prospects

The number of the championship day helps us to label Milan-Juventus: the test of 9. With 30 games to play there can’t be anything decisive, of course, but the night at San Siro can still give very significant answers, also in perspective scudetto. Simply put, the ranking: between leaders Milan with a 7-point lead over Juve and a Signora just one point behind the Devil, the scenario would change a lot. But even more than the ranking, the match deposits will weigh. Pioli was very good at reacting after the lost derby: 4 victories in the league and two ungenerous 0-0s in the Champions League. That Milan leads the championship at 5-1 seems like a game of illusionism. But only a victory against another great team can definitively remove the halo of the Nerazzurri’s hand and restore the Scudetto-winning self-esteem intact. This year’s Lazio cannot be considered as such. Against Juve, Pioli wants to peremptorily reiterate his candidacy for the title. But it’s the same idea that Allegri has in mind.

Even Juve, in their best match, beat a lesser Lazio. He has so far crossed paths with 6 teams from the lower half. Against Atalanta, who were in the top half, he barely survived. The one against Milan will be the first real direct clash. By winning it, Allegri would give color to Juventus’ dreams and send an intimidating message to the competition, worried about the forced privilege of weeks without cups, as Marotta has just recalled. But the result is not enough. The gala night at the Scala del Calcio must help Allegri to intimidate with his game too, as he has done so far only against Lazio. Juve who runs away to their home, instead of attacking Toro, in the first half hour of the derby, can dream up to a certain sky. On Sunday Max, who has never beaten Pioli since his return, has the opportunity to show the new skin, quality and courage, promised in the summer, and to push Juve to a higher dimension. Milan have never lacked identity and lines of play and Pioli has never given up on them.

Milan-Juve is also a 9/1 test for the squads, scarred by important absences. Reacting well to an emergency means demonstrating resources to last over time. Pioli is missing two powerful pillars of the defense: Maignan and Hernandez. Between the posts, he has to choose between a 40-year-old who hasn’t been a starter in Serie A for over two years (Mirante) and a kid (Nava). Theo is simply the first stone on which the coach has built all of his Milan games, from October ’19 to today, and the first option to raise the ball again. Florenzi is another world. The tactical map will need to be heavily revised. But the injured Danilo also takes a lot away. The Brazilian is not just a starting defender, he has become the soul of the team, the rock in the storm, what Bonucci and Chiellini were. Last championship: 37 appearances out of 38. He was always present in this one: 6 goals conceded, best defense after Inter (5). Allegri was left with Gatti, Bremer, Rugani. Keep a spare and a 4-man defense with Weah as a full-back?

Pioli has been missing his first two directing options for some time: Bennacer and Krunic. Adli’s idea gave good results, but against aggressive opponents in the Champions League, the coach chose something else. Juve, in general, doesn’t jump on you like the English and Germans use, the Frenchman could have the spaces and times that he loves to set up. For him too, in this case, a test of 9, a degree exam. Allegri, having lost Fagioli, also has a short blanket in the midfield. But Max’s choices, rather than men’s, will be based on attitude. Unleash the pressure of McKennie, Locatelli and Rabiot, stepping on Adli’s toes, or retreat and start again? Is Loca taller like in the national team or crushed between his defenders? Juve has the worst attack of the top 5 because they build little and badly. This is where Allegri must turn, starting from San Siro. Reijnders and Rabiot, fresh from good things in Europe, promise a mix of quality and dynamism.

And then, naturally, the test of the 9 of Milan-Juve will be where the 9 live, in attack. Giroud, who decided the last match of the championship, in Turin, has not scored since September 1st. Leao, whose last goal was on 23 September against Verona, has only scored one goal against Juve, in the 4-2 win in July 2020, and none of the 8 goals Portugal has just scored against Slovakia and Bosnia. He will be hungry on Sunday. Without Theo’s push and assistance, Pioli’s two attackers will have to solve even more problems and rely on a Pulisic in great form. In Juve’s best match, 3-1 against Lazio, Vlahovic scored 2 goals. Not a coincidence. The Serbian returns to lead the department, probably paired with Milik. Chiesa, who was responsible for Juve’s last sack at San Siro, under Maestro Pirlo (1-3, January ’21), also trained separately yesterday. On the bench, perhaps. From Bettega’s heel to Van Basten’s chest-goal stop, Milan-Juve has always been a blaze of stars. It still will be.

