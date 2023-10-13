We are getting news about this Nintendo Switch release again. The information has been offered today by those responsible. This is Jumanji: Wild Adventures for Nintendo Switch. The franchise returns to the console!

According to what was shared in its announcement, the title will be available next November 3, 2023 in the console’s eShop and in physical format. Now we know the size of your digital download: 2,8 GB. This is the space that those who decide to buy it and download it digitally in the eShop must have free in the console’s memory. The title will also be sold in physical format and this physical edition does not require an additional download.

Jumanji: Wild Adventures para Nintendo Switch

Jumanji: Wild Adventures brings together the world’s most heroic explorers in a fun and exciting multiplayer adventure. Dr. Smolder Bravestone, Ruby Roundhouse, Franklin “Mouse” Finbar and Professor Shelly Oberon are back and ready to embark on a treasure hunt beyond your imagination.

Players will have to work together while return to the vast world of Jumanjiwhere they will be tasked with finding The Jumanji Jewel, a mysterious artifact that is the key to finding their way back home.

The trailer below shows the gameplay of this installment:

What do you think? Are you interested in this Jumanji release? Don’t hesitate to leave it in the comments.

Fuente.