With the office real estate market at a minimum, and mortgage interest rates through the roof, large investors have set out to conquer a segment that continues to grow: luxury housing.

More and more millionaires in the world have launched themselves into these investments, which have not stopped growing since the European central banks and the United States Federal Reserve decided to raise interest rates on money.

Conventional housing is saturated. For a decade, international investment funds have been taking over the housing market in Spain, injecting billions of euros into buying buildings with or without tenants, which they then rented or dedicated to tourist rentals to achieve greater profitability.

The data offered by the Residential 2022 report from the real estate consultancy Collers, residential real estate investment in Spain experienced a boom with an average investment of 2,000 million in 2012, which grew to 4,238 million in 2018, but has been falling to 2,313 million in 2022 and the estimated drop in profitability for 2023 due to rising interest rates. For this reason, the main real estate investors have decided to take a new direction and instead of looking for investments based on volume, they are beginning to do so based on quality and the millionaire buyer profile.

Profitability in renting housing in Europe. Source: HousingAnywhere

Pontegadea at the forefront of investment. At this point, no one doubts the investment acumen of Amancio Ortega who, by reinvesting the annual profits of Inditex, has created one of the most powerful real estate investment companies in Spain.

Pontegadea obtained profits of 2,092 million in 2022 and has increased that figure by 30% in 2023, rising to 2,557 million euros. The secret to improving their balance sheets in 2023, in addition to investing in hotels and logistics centers, has been investing in luxury apartments and residential areas.

Amancio Ortega has gone shopping. One of the latest purchases by the founder of Inditex has been one of the most sought-after apartment buildings in Chicago. This is the tower located at 727 West Madison, a luxury building with its own swimming pool and yoga room. It is not the only purchase that the fashion (and now also brick) magnate has made in Chicago.

The 45-story building is divided into 492 high-end apartments, which adds to the assets that Pontegadea already has in the US, highlighting some emblematic buildings such as the Haughwout Building in Manhattan or the Meta Platforms headquarters in Seattle.

From the king of fashion, to the king of brick. With this new acquisition aimed at renting luxury housing, Amancio Ortega achieves a real estate fortune valued at 18.1 billion euros, which has not stopped growing. In 2021, his real estate portfolio was estimated at 15.3 billion euros.

What draws most attention in Amancio Ortega’s real estate investments is diversification. In the first years of Pontegadea’s activity, investments were focused on office buildings and that led it to be known as the home of Big Tech. To give some examples, the Apple Stores in Paris, Miami and San Francisco, Barcelona and Valencia They are owned by Pontegadea, like the headquarters of Amazon in Seattle, Spotify in London or Google in Madrid.

However, in recent years, Pontegadea has served as a compass to clearly see where the investment winds were blowing and how Amancio Ortega has been getting ahead of the decline in offices, which is currently suffering a drop of 57%. In return, Pontegadea has changed its profile towards the rental of hotels, luxury residential buildings in the main cities of the United States or in logistics plants such as those it purchased in the Netherlands or in Los Angeles from which Wallmark operates.

In Xataka | 2023 will be the best year to buy a house: house prices seem to have peaked

Imagen | Flickr (Ken Lund)