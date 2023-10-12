The new game of Transformers The date for Nintendo Switch has already been confirmed. This is a title that is on its way to the hybrid console.

According to what was shared, Transformers: Earthspark: Expedition will arrive October 13 to Nintendo Switch. The size of your digital download has now been confirmed: this will be 2,7 GB.

This is the space that those who decide to buy it and download it digitally in the eShop must have free in the console’s memory. The title will also be sold in physical format and this physical edition does not require an additional download.

Transformers: Earthspark: Expedition puts fans behind the wheel of the iconic hero Bumblebee, as you scroll, drive, and make your way through a new but familiar world. The game aims to faithfully recreate the setting and feel of the groundbreaking animated series, as Bumblebee sets out on his own adventure to confront a mysterious threat from his past and prevent series villain Dr. Meridian, also known as “Mandroid.” ”, recover the missing pieces of an ancient technology.

