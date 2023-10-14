The Humble Bundle digital store sometimes leaves us with very succulent video game packs and one of the most special ones that it has recently enabled is one that has dedicated entirely to Bandai Namcosince a total of seven different games from the company are included inside, among which we can see some works that cannot be missing in anyone’s library.

As usually happens with this type of pack, users can pay the amount of money they estimate for it, with the money raised that will go to the non-profit association One Tree Planted, which is dedicated to planting trees all over the world. world. Starting from this basis, to have access to all the content of this new pack you will have to pay a minimum of 9.49 euros.

It is undoubtedly overpriced considering that those of you who opt for it you will save about 300 euros upon receiving these seven Steam keys and two other discounts. Here you have all the details:

As for the two coupons, they are a 25% discount on Tales of Arise, which will allow you to save 10 euros on your purchase, while the other belongs to One Piece Odyssey, which in this case is a 50% discount , which leaves its price at 29.99 euros. Plus, you have enough time to think about it, because this interesting promotion will remain available until November 1.

