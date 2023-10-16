Good news for those who were waiting for this game for Nintendo Switch. The information has been offered today by those responsible. Is about Hello Kitty and Friends: Happiness Parade.

You already know that the game was going to be released on April 13 $ 19.99 and with 15 percent discount during the first week of release but was delayed. Now we have a new date: October 26, 2023. The discount is maintained in the first week of release.

We remind you of its premise and its trailer:

Get ready for a fun and unexpected journey through the world of Sanrio in a musical rhythm game like never before! Join Hello Kitty and two friends on an enchanting musical tour as they spread happiness to everyone. Along the way they will discover new friends to join their musical parades. However, Kuromi, jealous of Hello Kitty’s growing fan base, will stop at nothing to put an end to the music, dispatching thugs and laying traps to stop the momentum. It’s up to you to dance, dance, dance to the beat, avoid traps, use each character’s unique abilities, collect coins and upgrades, complete challenges, and bring joy to the world around you! With a solid soundtrack filled with over 40 amazing pop hits, you’ll be dancing to the music while and after playing.

What do you think of this Hello Kitty game? Are you interested in this release? Don’t hesitate to leave it in the comments. On the website you can also check which are the 110 best Nintendo Switch games (2023).

Fuente.