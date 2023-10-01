At the end of 2022 it was revealed that Hellboy will return to the world of video games with a new installment in collaboration with Mike Mignola, creator of the IP. Unfortunately, the title has just been delayed, but this is not as bad as you imagine.

The reveal trailer presented at The Game Awards 2022 indicated that Hellboy Web of Wyrd would debut on October 4, 2023; that is, in the middle of this week. However, the title has just suffered a delay, but it is very slight.

When is Hellboy Web of Wyrd coming out and why was it delayed?

Through a press release, the distributor Good Shepherd Entertainment reported that Hellboy Web of Wyrd will not go on sale on October 4, but on the 18th of the same month. The delay, then, would only be 2 weeks.

The distributor explained that the reason for the delay is to have a little more development time to ensure that the project meets the quality standards that players expect.

“Developer Upstream Arcade continues to work hard to ensure that all players – long-time and new fans of the Hellboy universe – receive the best experience possible,” said publisher Goob Sheperd Entertainment (via Gematsu).

You’ll have to wait a little longer to play the new Hellboy game

Hellboy Web of Wyrd will debut on October 18 on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch and PC. You can find more news related to this franchise if you visit this page.

