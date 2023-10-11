This week a new call for aid was published in the BOE with which the Government wants to accelerate the deployment of 5G SA in municipalities with less than 10,000 inhabitants. They are part of the UNICO 5G Active Networks program and are equipped with nothing less than 544 million euros.

The original bases of this call prohibited “high-risk” suppliers in 5G, which led to a contentious administrative appeal by Huawei and generated concern in Vodafone and Orange about the possibility of extending this limitation to 4G.

Now, in addition, a new clause has been included that limits the number of aid granted to the same operator, which will especially harm Telefónica, which intended to get the bulk of this subsidy. In short, everyone is dissatisfied.

The Grant of Discord

The Government remains immersed in its objective of ending the digital divide in Spain and has called a new aid battery which are added to the 250 million euros to bring fiber to rural environments, the 76 million to bring internet to more remote areas via satellite and the 450 million to connect mobile phone towers with fiber. In total, more than a billion.

The budget of this new subsidy – framed in the UNICO 5G Redes Activas program – is 544 million euros, which are financed with the European Next Generation EU funds and are intended to promote the deployment of 5G in smaller urban centers.

As clarified by the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Digital Transformation, they are aimed at providing operators with active and passive equipment and infrastructure to deploy 5G in municipalities with less than 10,000 inhabitants. Provided, of course, that in these municipalities there is not – and it is not planned in the next three years – 4G mobile coverage of at least 50 Mbps in the downward direction.

As this is a competitive call for aid, a period is established for operators to present their candidacy. And that application period, in this case, ends on October 31 at 1:00 p.m. (peninsular time).

“Anti-China” and “anti-monopoly” clauses

Now that we are clear about what this aid consists of and who it is intended for, let’s talk about the controversy they have generated. Let’s start with the discontent of Huawei, which even filed a contentious administrative appeal for this at the end of September.

The reason is that Order ETD/685/2023, of June 21, which established the regulatory bases for the granting of this aid, already included a clause that is still present in the call finally published:

Art. 10.9: The equipment, components, system integrations and associated software in the critical elements of 5G networks will not be acquired from suppliers that have been designated as high risk by Spain.

And he added that, if once the project has been executed, the selected 5G supplier is declared high riskthe operator will have to replace all of that supplier’s equipment at the cost and within a maximum period of 24 months.

The problem is that Spain still has not published the expected list of these high-risk suppliers who claim from Europe, but these suppliers are well known. We talk, of course, about Chinese manufacturers ZTE and Huawei. That is why the latter has appealed this call, which it considers “contrary to law and disproportionate.”

From Xataka we have contacted Huawei and they argue the following:

The article in question interferes with the freedom of operators to choose the best provider on the basis of objective criteria reflecting commercial, technical and security requirements. Instead, it seeks to exclude certain suppliers based on arbitrary political criteria. This approach will reduce competition, leading to distortion of the telecommunications sector in Spain, hampering innovation and posing major economic and social risks.

It is true that the operators have covered their backs in this regard and both Telefónica, Vodafone and Orange excluded Huawei from their 5G SA core network from the beginning for the benefit of Ericsson. But the same does not happen with 4G: there Vodafone and Orange do have Huawei as the majority supplier in 30 provinces.

The fear that this restriction of high-risk suppliers will extend to 4G or previous generations has made Vodafone and Orange consider that This call favors Telefónica (which mostly uses Ericsson and Nokia). Neither of the two telecom companies has made any statements in this regard, but the newspaper Expansión states that Vodafone has also filed an appeal.

And what has the Ministry done to try to conform them? Publish a few days ago Order ETD/1084/2023, of September 27, to modify the original bases with a patch, as it includes the possibility of establishing “a limit on the number of provinces in which the same operator can be the first beneficiary”.

This modification of the call harms Telefónicawhich aspired to achieve 100% aid in most of the 50 provinces and will now have to settle for 30 at best. In the rest, it will most likely fall behind Vodafone and Orange , and can only obtain 25% of the aid for those 20 lots.

