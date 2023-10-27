A new exclusive look that revolutionizes the saga and puts Japan, once again, in the sights of the king of the monsters, Godzilla

If you thought you had already seen all the faces of Godzilla, grab the chair well. Aera magazine has left us speechless with its October issue, where the famous kaiju stars on the cover with the renewed and terrifying image of him. But what makes this installment of the saga so special? Well, not only will it be the 37th Japanese monster movie, but it premieres on a very special date for fans.

Godzilla Minus One, the new great challenge of Toho Studios

To begin with, Godzilla Minus One marks the return of Toho Studios to the world of the king of the monsters since his last installment in 2016, Shin Godzilla. The direction is handled by Takashi Yamazaki, known for his skill in visual effects, and the impressive Kiyoko Shibuya as visual effects director. But be careful, we are not talking about just any king of the monsters; This comes with a historical background that places it just after World War II.

Let’s get into context. The film is a period piece that places us in post-war Japan, after the nuclear bombing that devastated its economy. And as if that weren’t bad enough, the appearance of the incredible kaiju plunges Japan into what Toho Studios has described as “a negative state.” That is to say, this Godzilla is coming to stir up the scorched earth, and in what way!

The Reiwa era, a new beginning for Godzilla

At from 2016 was the film that marked the beginning of the Reiwa era in the franchise, a new beginning that has included a series of CG anime from Polygon Pictures and the Netflix series Godzilla Singular Point. Godzilla Minus One will be the fifth installment of this new era. But make no mistake, this is far from American adaptations like the MonsterVerse, which will continue with Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire in 2024.

By the way, speaking of dates, Minus One will hit Japanese theaters on November 3rd. Does it sound familiar to you? Well yes, this is the same date that the original 1954 film was released, coinciding with the 70th anniversary of the franchise. For those of you not in Japan, mark December 1st on your calendar in red, which is when the film will be released in some countries.

Godzilla’s design: from the back to the dominant posture

Let’s go back to the design that has left us speechless. According to Kaiju News Outlet, this new design is the scariest to date. If we were already terrified with the previous image that showed the back of a huge monster destroying a Japanese city, imagine how we were left with the complete frontal view of the beast in its dominant posture.

We cannot talk about the most imposing creature in the world without mentioning the Monsterverse, that American saga that has given its own twist to the myth. Started in 2014 with the Gareth Edwards film, this American version of Godzilla has brought us epic confrontations, like the one we saw in Godzilla vs. Kong in 2021. And it doesn’t stop there: in 2024 a new sequel will arrive alongside Kong, titled The New Empire, with Adam Wingard again in the direction. There we will have a double portion of destruction and chaos.

If you’re still hungry for more Godzilla, there are a couple of additional projects in the works. Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, a new live-action series for Apple TV+, will premiere on November 17, this series will expand what we’re already seeing in the monsterverse on film, giving us new information about Monarch and new kaijus. In addition, Super7 has revealed retro figures inspired by Godzilla, further increasing the fever for the most famous kaiju in cinema.