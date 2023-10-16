After the Monster 30th Anniversario, the Multistrada V4 Grand Tour and the DesertX Rally, Ducati’s 2024 new calendar still includes 3 stages:

October 19, 2023 – Episode November 42, 2023 – Episode November 57, 2023 – Episode 6

One of these appointments could reveal the new one Ducati Multistrada V4 RS 2024. Some photos that “escaped” from a dealer meeting tell us this. There is no technical information yet, but we hypothesize that the new RS will be an even more aggressive and high-performance version of the Borgo Panigale crossover, created on the technical basis of the Multistrada V4 Pikes Peak, with the single-sided rear swingarm and the pair of rims 17″.

The surprise, however, could be the engine. Instead of the 170 HP V4 Granturismo, the first rumors say that a dedicated version of the Desmosedici Stradale V4 90° which equips the Streetfighter V4 SP2, with desmodromic distribution and dry clutch. Suitably “tamed” for this extreme muscle crossover we are talking about a maximum power of 180 HP, which could reach 195 CV with complete Akrapovič exhaust.

On an aesthetic level, apart from the new livery, we find the aggressive lines of the Multistrada V4. The only difference, judging from the photos, seems to be the tail, more streamlined and without the supports for the side cases on this new RS.

At the moment nothing more is known about this new model, we just have to wait for the next few weeks for all the details of the new Ducati Multistrada V4 RS 2024.