The two protagonist monsters make an impressive team in this new image from the movie Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire.

The New York Toy Fair has left fans of this monsterverse excited with a new promotional banner for the upcoming film, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire. In this stunning image, the legendary titans roar into the midst of an epic battle that promises to take the excitement to the next level.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is the sequel directed by Adam Wingard to the successful 2021 installment that grossed $470 million. In this new story, the two legendary monsters will join forces from the beginning to face a mysterious threat that has emerged from the Hollow Earth.

Here we leave you the promotional image.

A NEW Godzilla X Kong banner has been REVEALED at the New York toy fair. This may mean we’ll get some reveals in the form of new figures, but don’t expect anything big. pic.twitter.com/hwnK9vCts2 — DangerVille (@DangervilleTeam) September 29, 2023

Although not all the details of the plot have been confirmed, it has been speculated that Godzilla and Kong could face several formidable enemies, such as Kongzilla, a fusion of both main characters or Mecha-King Ghidorah, who would combine the remains of the powerful titan of three heads with mechanical parts. Additionally, there have been rumors about an “unidentified ape monster” that could be a new villain called Scar King. Finally, even King Kong’s son could have a moment of his own, especially since he will be smaller and therefore easier for human characters to interact with him when they survey the Hollow Earth area. So, the only thing that is clear is that there will be enormous beings that will impact.

The film will feature actors such as Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry and Kaylee Hottle, who will reprise their roles from the previous film. However, Millie Bobby Brown and Alexander Skarsgård will not be returning. While Dan Stevens will take on the lead role.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire will explore the stories of these titans, their origins, and the mysteries of Skull Island and beyond. It will reveal the mythical battle that united them with humanity forever.

Production began in July 2022 and concluded in November of the same year. So there will be no problems for its premiere, which is scheduled for April 12, 2024, promising a cinematic experience that will shake the Earth.