The streaming platform will end the year with an important commitment.

Disney+ continues preparing great productions

Join the conversation

Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic were the founding brands of the Disney+ streaming platform, which ended up incorporating more content from other companies or in an original way through the Star brand. Luckily, shortly after the launch of the platform debuted The Mandalorianthe first live-action Star Wars series and its first great success, which helped its consolidation to this day.

One of the reasons for the series’ success was its high budget, something that has been repeated with Percy Jackson & The Olympians, a series that will adapt the legendary books by Rick Riordan. According to Variety, The first season of eight episodes has a budget of 120 million dollarswhich means that its episodes have a cost of 12 to 15 million dollars, a budget similar to that of The Mandalorian.

Although inflation has caused the series to be more expensive now, it is worth noting that the new adaptation of Percy Jackson will be cheaper than Falcon and the Winter Soldier or Moon Knight. Likewise, the platform is also preparing new higher-cost Star Wars series.

In the case of Percy Jackson & The Olympians, which will be released on December 20, will tell the fantastical story of the 12-year-old modern demigod known as Percy Jackson, who is coming to terms with his new supernatural powers when the sky god Zeus accuses him of stealing his master lightning bolt. This way, The young man is forced to travel through America to find him and restore order to Olympus.. Now, we can see new images of the adaptation in a short but new trailer.

Disney+, available for less than €7.5 per month

Disney+ has a monthly or annual subscription, one year being more recommended for €89.90, since this saves up to two months of subscription compared to the monthly option, since instead of paying €8.99 per month, the service costs €7.49. Among the features of the platform, it stands out being able to create up to 7 different profiles and play on 4 devices at the same time with high image quality, unlimited downloads and parental control available.

Subscribe to Disney+ NOW

Join the conversation