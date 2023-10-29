From now on your weapon will be much more effective.

Johnny Silverhand is the character played by Keanu Reeves in Cyberpunk 2077.

The case of Cyberpunk 2077 is especially curious. At the time it seemed like it would be a milestone, having the potential to become one of the best RPGs in history, but in the end it ended up being one of the most disastrous releases of the last decade. Even so, with the release of Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty We can say that he has managed to redeem himself to a certain extent.

If we had to say what the main focus of its marketing campaign was, we would probably end up talking about Keanu Reeves, known for being John Wick in the eponymous franchise or Neo in The Matrix. In this case he plays Johnny Silverhanda fairly important character in the game, and who managed to make many players fall in love with him from the first moment.

Now we have received a new update for the game, and among so many details that have changed or improved we can find a change that has a lot to do with Keanu Reeves himself, and that is that modifications have been made to Johnny Silverhand’s own weapon.

This weapon will now be more efficient

We could summarize this change in that they have changed this aforementioned weapon a lot for the better, known as “Malorian Arms 3516”. Until now we were talking about a gun that was quite difficult to use in many ways, and whose difficulty was not worth it because it did not do much damage especially, and this update has changed all this.

As reported in the full patch notes, we are talking about The damage of this weapon has been improved, while its recoil has been reduced. In this way, Johnny Silverhand’s weapon is much simpler and more efficient to use, which of course will mean that many more users end up using it.

In addition to all this, curious changes and improvements have also been introduced with this patch. To begin with, a bug that affected the end of the game has been fixed, but it has also been made that when shooting through glass the damage to the enemy is correct. On the other hand, after this update It will not be possible to reduce your search level by giving money to homeless people.

