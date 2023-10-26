The logical thing is to go to Dallas, to a small aerobics studio. There, Jonathan C. Cohen and Helen H. Hobbs, two professors at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, found a 32-year-old girl who, without knowing it, was going to change the lives of millions of people.

But logic, sometimes, is not the best way to start.

A vaccine against cholesterol. It is called inclisiran (or ‘leqvio’ if we use the commercial name given to it by its developer, Novartis) and it has been in the news in recent days because the Ministry of Health has announced that it will finance it for cardiovascular patients who cannot achieve their cholesterol levels. bad (the famous LDL) are below 100 mg/dl, despite using other drugs, exercising and maintaining an appropriate diet.

The data that Novartis has provided is very solid: one injection every two semesters; safe (“only mild side effects have been seen”) and effective (“a powerful and sustained reduction in LDL of up to 54% in patients with cardiovascular disease”), but also expensive and, above all, revolutionary. It is the first large-scale drug in a new batch of technological products that will revolutionize medicine.

That is why it is important to be clear about what we are talking about and not fall into simple explanations that confuse rather than illuminate.

The PCSK9 gene. Cohen and Hobbs didn’t find that aerobics instructor by chance. A few years earlier, French researchers had found a terrible case of familial hypercholesterolemia that was killing all the members of a particular family. In fact, they didn’t just find the case, they found the cause: a strange mutation in the PSCK9 gene that caused his arteries, tendons and muscles to turn into pure fat.

Cohen and Hobbs read this work and asked themselves something very specific: if there was a mutation that multiplied LDL until it was a fatal problem, could there be one that would cause people to live with very low levels of this cholesterol?

They began a very long and extremely thorough search to see if, by pure chance, they found that mutation. And they found her. They found many, in fact. They realized that there were many and that they affected cholesterol levels in different ways. But, as they saw, almost all of them had a limited impact. They needed someone who had the same mutation on both alleles of the gene.

That’s how they found the girl from Dallas.

Coincidences. In those same days, South African researchers, analyzing samples, found a woman from Zimbabwe with the same mutation. In both cases the results were the same: while normal LDL levels are around 100 mg/dl, these two women lived with about 15 mg/dl.

The woman had gone to South Africa to have her child and then disappeared, but the confirmation that the Dallas girl was not alone was key. Maybe there was a way to make that discovery work for all of us.

And, of course there was: pharmaceutical companies began to work on drugs that modulated the expression of PSCK9. Inclisiran is one of them.

And what is so revolutionary about it then? Well, using messenger RNA technology it is capable of using the natural pathway to modulate LDH. Basically, what goes into iclisiran are pieces of RNA that “hook” to the mRNA that causes the PSCK9 protein to be produced (the one that regulates levels). When hooked, the cellular system detects something strange, thinks it is an erroneous copy and destroys it. The result is that the liver can better cleanse the blood of cholesterol and, as a consequence, LDL levels drop.

It is neither a vaccine, nor does it use mechanisms similar to those of the COVID vaccines, but it allows cholesterol control in an almost magical way. And with two flat tires a year, something really surprises you.

Obviously, this is an extension of the technology that won the Nobel a few weeks ago and saved us during the pandemic. And the thing is, when we said that everything was going to change everything. This is an example: everything is changing.

In Xataka | Katalin Karikó was told 30 years ago that her career was over. Today she is a Nobel Prize winner after saving humanity

Imagen | O. Weinärnet