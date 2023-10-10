Attack on Titan Volume 35 could fix the original ending of the manga.

Attack on Titan Volume 35 could be the perfect opportunity for the series to correct the manga’s controversial ending.

The Attack on Titan manga had one of the most controversial endings of all timesince the impact of the conclusion that Isayama gave to his work was the object of anger of many fans worldwide, who did not wait and expressed their displeasure at this outcome.

Likewise, the Attack on Titan anime is about to premiere its final episode, which has had fans with great expectation before the conclusion of this story in digital formatsince for some time it has been suggested that this could have some changes regarding the end of the manga.

However, the hype and expectations of fans have increased significantly after the announcement of the new Attack on Titan art book, which contains unpublished material, and everything seems to indicate that Attack on Titan FLY will have a new story listed as “Volume 35”this being a detail that could fix the series’ controversial ending by extending this story or giving way to new anecdotes regarding Eren Jaeger’s decisions.

Attack on Titan Volume 35 Could Fix Controversial Series Ending

It is well known that the Attack on Titan manga ended some time ago and it did so in a very controversial way that generated anger within the fandom of the series, since many did not agree with this outcomewhich unleashed a wave of negative comments towards the mangaka and work team, who even received threats for this controversial conclusion.

Nevertheless, on April 30, 2024 with the premiere of Attack on Titan FLY that could be about to changesince it is presumed that the 18 new pages that will correspond to the volume #35 They could bring some changes to the ending of Attack on Titan, making it more acceptable to the fandom of the work.

It is still unknown what volume 35 of Attack on Titan will be aboutbut whatever it is provides the perfect opportunity to fix the manga’s controversial endingsince there are many details in this conclusion that could be improved and give a more plausible conclusion to Attack on Titan, this new volume being the starting point for that to happen.

In fact, the original ending of the manga was so controversial because It implied that Eren was just following a predestined path to free Ymir Fritz., something that many fans felt completely ruined Eren’s quest for freedom. In addition to this, some panels and moments felt out of place, details that sparked controversy within the fandom.

Besides, the extended version of volume #34 added some pages to the final chapter which revealed that after the Rumble, the other nations of the world rebuilt their armies and attacked the Island of Paradis, which gave the impression that all of Eren’s fight to protect his loved ones was in vainadding an even more depressing feeling to this conclusion, so it is clearly understandable why some followers felt anger at this conclusion.

This conglomerate of details that hindered the development of this magnificent work could be solved through the long-awaited volume #35which could expand and show that Armin, Mikasa and the others were not caught in the Paradise bombingsthat would make Eren’s actions not feel useless, making the controversial ending easier to accept with this new treatment.

For now, There are no details about Volume #35 or what it will be about.. However, many fans are hopeful that this new chapter correct the original ending of the manga, providing an outcome worthy of Attack on Titan, since this work told one of the most interesting stories of all time, which unfortunately was marred by the controversy at the end.

It remains to be seen that if reveal more details about volume #35 of Attack on Titan to find out if it will fix the original ending of the manga Or it is just a new story that will provide a different perspective on the fascinating plot that Isayama told.

