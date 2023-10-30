In a move that smacks of pure Marvel, the newly released Captain Marvel comic book saga and the third film in her saga share more than just the title

Who copied who? Or better yet, is this the chicken or the egg of the Marvel Universe? The new comic series Captain Marvel presents a key detail that also stars in the next movie The Marvels. No, it’s not a coincidence. It seems that Marvel Studios and Marvel Comics are working hand in hand, blurring the lines between what we see on the big screen and what we read in the comic.

What do both stories have in common?

The comic book saga, led by the creative mind of Alyssa Wong and supported by the art of Jan Bazaldua, Bryan Valenzay VC’s Ariana Maher, launches Carol Danvers on a new adventure in which she faces a new villain, The Omen. This evildoer is after the Nega-Bracelets, just like a thief named Yuna Yang. After a confrontation with another Captain Marvel, Genis-Vell, Yuna puts the Nega-Bracelets on her wrists and switches places with Carol.

Ah, but here comes the good thing: in The Marvels, Carol Danvers’ powers become somehow “tangled” with those of Monica Rambeau and Kamala Khan. Come on, every time one uses her powers, the three of them “change places.” Tachan! Doesn’t this sound familiar to you?

Do comics and movies feed off each other?

To what extent do Marvel comics and movies they influence each other? This leads us to reflect on how the MCU has changed the way we understand comics and vice versa. Although it could be argued that these two entertainment platforms are developing in parallel, the truth is that They can’t help but touch and influence each other.. Characters and plots have long jumped from paper to screen and vice versa, creating a Marvel ecosystem that attracts different types of fans, from comic book purists to film lovers.

On the other hand, the impact of Carol Danvers, both in its comic book version and in its representation on the big screen, has been monumental. She has become a symbol of female power and diversity, and this transcends any medium in which she appears. In a world where female superheroes have historically been underrepresented, Carol Danvers and the various iterations of her prove that female empowerment knows no limits, whether on the pages of a comic or on the big screen. Its story serves as a bridge between two worlds that, although different, are increasingly intertwined.

The influence of the UCM on Marvel comics

It is undeniable that the Marvel Cinematic Universe has greatly influenced comics since its creation. Just look at how the Avengers have become the stars of their own series due to the popularity of the movies. With The Marvels, even the film version of Kamala Khan has already affected the comics, confirming her as both a mutant and an Inhuman. And that’s similar to the ending of the Disney+ series ‘Ms. Marvel’.

Fans are hyped up wondering what impact Carol Danvers’ new installment will have on the current Multiverse Saga that the UCM is building. The previous trailers already give us clues: Captain Marvel “wanders the stars” without a real home, but many expect her to be the leader of the Avengers by the time the epic battles of The Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars arrive.

Captain Marvel #1 It’s already in stores and The Marvels will hit theaters on November 10. So now you know, whether you are more into comics or movies, you have a Marvel universe to choose from.