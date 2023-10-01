After BioShock Infinite, Take-Two Interactive put the FPS franchise to rest for several years until in 2019 it confirmed that it was working on a new installment. Almost 4 years have passed since then and it seems fans will have to be more patient, as it could well be another 4 years before they can play the long-awaited title.

Precisely, the new BioShock could spend up to 9 years in development judging by a new clue coming from one of the artists working on the project.

His name is Mack Sztaba and he gained attention this week for the update he shared about the game through his ArtStation profile. According to the details, Sztaba is a senior concept artist on this project and just last April he joined Cloud Chamber according to his LinkedIn profile.

Will the new BioShock be released until 2028?

In the work history section, the creative mentioned the new BioShock, but the discouraging thing was that he wrote 2028 as a tentative release date, which was enough to make fans think that there is still a lot to do on the project before it be ready.

It is important to mention that at the time of writing the note the artist’s page on ArtStation no longer includes the new BioShock game, but users managed to capture the evidence before the modification (via Rely on Horror).

The new BioShock would be in development hell and could arrive until 2028

The worst thing is that it only adds to the rumors and reports that the project is going through turbulent development. Recall that a list of leaks from Nvidia indicated that this Take-Two Interactive game would have been planned to debut in 2023 at the latest.

It is not ruled out that 2028 is the tentative year for the premiere and perhaps the project will end up debuting sooner, but in any case it is not usual for a game to be in development for more than 4 years and those responsible for it still not talk about it.

Do you think the new BioShock will be ready before 2028? Tell us in the comments.

