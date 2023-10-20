We receive an interesting video related to one of the most beloved franchises by Nintendo fans. It is indeed about Pokémon.

In the post below, we can find out that The Pokémon Company has published a new and peculiar ASMR video made by Snorlax. This is a promotional video for Pokémon Sleep, which as you well know focuses on sleeping.

You can see it below:

