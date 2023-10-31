At the ‘Una Salvajada’ event this Tuesday morning in Spain (Monday afternoon in Cupertino), Apple has presented new processors, the Apple Silicon M3, M3 Pro and M3 Max, and new computers, the renewed 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro, and the renewed iMac. Here is the news from this latest team.

We already said it a week ago: Apple had not renewed the iMac for more than 900 days. That iconic computer of the brand had remained unchanged since April 2021, the day it debuted a renewed design, with a variety of bright colors and the M1 processors, those that meant a revolution for those from Cupertino.

Technical sheet of the new 24-inch iMac M3

Apple iMac (2023) con chip M3

Screen

24-inch Retina 4.5K

4,480 x 2,520 pixels (218 dpi)

500 nits, high color gamut, True Tone

SoC

Apple M3 chip (8 core CPU)

8-core / 10-core GPU (depending on model)

Memory

8 GB

16 GB

24 GB

Storage

256 / 512 GB (depending on model)

Expandable to 2 TB (depending on model)

Camera

FaceTime HD a 1080p

Audio

Six high-fidelity speakers with force cancellation woofers

Dolby Atmos support

Three studio-quality microphones (“Hey Siri” support)

Connection ports

2 x USB-C (Thunderbolt 4)

Headphone jack

Gigabit Ethernet (depending on model)

2 x USB-C (USB 3) (depending on model)

Prohibited

Magic Keyboard

Magic Keyboard with Touch ID (depending on model)

Magic Mouse Mouse

Connectivity

Wi‑Fi 6E (802.11ax), Bluetooth 5.3

Operating system

macOS Sonoma

Dimensions and weight

547 x 461 x 147 mm (stand included)

4.46 / 4.48 kg (depending on model)

Power adapter

143 W

Gigabit Ethernet socket (depending on model)

PRECIO

From 1,619 euros

The new iMac takes an (expected) leap in performance

After so much waiting, Apple’s colorful 24-inch computer is finally renewed. The changes do not come from outside, but completely inside. As expected, it adopts the new Apple Silicon M3 processor, which, although it is its least ambitious version, promises great performance.

As we say, at least in this event, the possibilities of seeing an iMac Pro have been completely ruled out, that is, a proposal with this form factor intended for much more demanding users. In any case, the iMac M3 presented this morning promises to be up to two times faster than the previous one.

When buying the computer we can choose between an M3 Chip with 8 CPU cores and 8 GPU cores, or one with 8 CPU cores and 10 GPU cores. As for the unified memory, the base is 8 GB, but we can also expand it at the time of purchase (not later) to 16 or 24 GB.





The biggest change, however, will be perceived by those who go from the old iMac with Intel processors to these new generation ARM architecture. Beyond this, it is worth noting that the computer retains the wonderful 24-inch 4.5K retina display, ideal for consuming content and performing all types of tasks.

This means we still have a resolution of 4,480 x 2,520 pixels (218 dpi) 11 million pixels, 500 nights of brilliance, high color gamut and TrueTone. There are no changes in relation to the integrated camera. This is still HD with a resolution of 1080p, and we also don’t have FaceID, a technology that was discarded a long time ago.





In the absence of Face ID, we have to use the keyboard with Touch ID to log in, view certain sensitive information, and make payments. At the audio level, those from Cupertino repeat the configuration: six speakers with cancellation in the woofers, Spatial Audio and “studio quality microphones” compatible with “Hey Siri”.

If something makes this computer different from any other All-In-One, it is its operating system. The device will be governed by macOS Sonoma, which means that we will be able to take full advantage of all the new features coming from iOS 17, iPadOS 17 and the entire ecosystem of the Cupertino company.

Price and availability of the new 24-inch iMac M3

The new 24-inch iMac M3 can now be reserved online in the App Store, as well as in physical stores in Spain. Shipments will begin Tuesday, November 7.

iMac M3 with 8-core GPU, 8 GB of unified memory and 256 GB of SSD storage: from 1,619 euros. iMac M3 with 10-core GPU, 8 GB of unified memory and 256 GB of SSD storage: from 1,849 euros.

