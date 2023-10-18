The bombing carried out on Tuesday evening on al Ahli hospital, in the city of Gaza, caused new and widespread protests in many Muslim-majority countries. Although the responsibilities for the attack are not yet clear – Israel accuses the radical Islamic Jihad group, Hamas accuses Israel – many people took to the streets to accuse the Israeli army of enormous violence against Palestinian civilians, clashing with local police and making hostile gestures against some Israeli and Western embassies. The radical Lebanese group Hezbollah, which is allied with Hamas and Iran, has announced a “day of anger” for Wednesday.

Among the most violent protests so far have been those in Lebanon and the West Bank, where demonstrators clashed with local security forces.

In the occupied territories of the West Bank, hundreds of people gathered, especially in Ramallah, where the police forces of the Palestinian Authority (the body that governs the West Bank and which is controlled by the moderate Fatah party) intervened with tear gas and stun bullets to disperse the crowd. The protesters called for the resignation of Mahmoud Abbas, president of the Palestinian Authority, accused of inactivity and of being too conciliatory with Israel. There were also clashes between demonstrators and Palestinian security forces in Nablus, Tubas and Jenin.

In Lebanon the most violent protests were those in Awkar, a suburb of Beirut where the US embassy is located: the demonstrators threw stones, set fire to a nearby building and local sources claim that they even entered a United Nations office ( but there is no confirmation of this latest news). Unable to reach the US embassy, ​​which has a fortified and protected structure, the protesters tried to attack the French one. Other clashes occurred in the Palestinian refugee camps located in the Lebanese cities of Tire and Sidon (both south of Beirut).

In Amman, Jordan, several thousand protesters tried to enter the Israeli embassy, ​​chanting slogans in support of Hamas: the police intervened with tear gas, preventing the crowd from storming the building. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken was present in Jordan on Tuesday, while the Jordanian government canceled the meeting scheduled for today with President Joe Biden.

In Turkey, protesters also gathered in front of the Israeli embassy in Ankara and the Israeli consulate in Istanbul, while in Tehran, Iran, protests took place in front of the French and British embassies. There were marches in support of Palestine in Tripoli (Libya) Taz (Yemen), Baghdad (Iraq) and Rabat (Morocco).

Finally, there were protests in Tripoli, Libya, a country where Italian diplomacy continues to be present. On Tuesday evening several protesters gathered in front of the Italian embassy in the Libyan capital demanding its closure and accusing Italy of supporting Israel in the bombing of Gaza.