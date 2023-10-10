Are you looking for a new anime to watch on Crunchyroll? The beloved streaming platform has released a new series that has gone viral.

There’s a new Crunchyroll anime that has everyone going crazy. As usual, the Japanese animation streaming platform brings very interesting news. This month they have their sights set on the Halloween celebration. However, an anime has arrived in your company’s catalog that has everyone talking and enjoying the experience. That anime is Shangri-La Frontier.

What is Shangri-La Frontier and what can we expect from the anime?

Shangri-La Frontier is a Japanese web novel written by Katarina. The manga adaptation has illustrations by Ryosuke Fuji. It has now become an anime available on Crunchyroll. The story follows Rakuro Hizutome, a video game player who specializes in extremely difficult games. One day, Rakuro meets a mysterious NPC named Mei Suruga, who tells him about Shangri-La Frontier, an open-world action role-playing game that is said to be impossible to complete. A great story to enjoy on the Japanese animation streaming platform!

Rakuro is determined to complete Shangri-La Frontier, and begins his journey with Mei as his guide. As he progresses through the game, Rakuro discovers that Shangri-La Frontier is much more than just a game. It is a world full of secrets, mysteries and challenges. The light novel has been published in Japan since 2020, and has sold over 2 million copies. The adaptation of Shangri-La Frontier on Crunchyroll can now be enjoyed. In fact, it has two episodes available to watch in Japanese with a multitude of languages ​​in the subtitles. In terms of genre, Shangri-La Frontier is a mix of fantasy, action and adventure. The story focuses on Rakuro’s journey to complete the game, and is full of challenges and dangers.

